A tale of two dreamers

Wonderstruck, which premiered at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, screens in Vernon Jan. 22

Contributed

Okanagan Screen Arts presents Wonderstruck Jan. 22 at the Vernon Towne Cinema.

Wonderstruck, starring Michelle Williams and Juliana Moore, premiered at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

A boy named Ben longs for the father he has never known. A girl named Rose dreams of a mysterious actress whose life she chronicles in a scrapbook. When Ben discovers a puzzling clue in his mother’s room and Rose reads an enticing headline in the newspaper, both children set out alone on desperate quests to find what they are missing.

“This book was a joy, a challenge, and a puzzle to put together,” said writer and illustrator Brian Selznick. “I hope you enjoy meeting Ben and Rose, and joining them on their thrilling, dangerous and unexpected adventures in New York City.”

Among those cast was Millicent Simmonds, a 13-year-old deaf actor. The director Haynes said they wanted to cast a deaf actor since deafness was integral to the two stories They sought out deaf communities and received audition tapes from 200 deaf children.

“Alive with the magic of pictures and the mysteries of silence, this is an uncommonly grown-up film about children, communication, connection and memory,” wrote David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter.

Wonderstruck screens at 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. Cash wine bar on site. Pre-show intro by resident filmmaker Matt McDowell. Enjoy live music in the lobby before the early show courtesy of Les Copeland.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.