ABBA Euphoria Family plays Music in the Park Friday at 7 p.m. in Armstrong’s Memorial Park. The two-hour show will be followed by a special movie under the stars, Mamma Mia. (Photo submitted)

ABBA fans in for an Armstrong treat

Concert, movie showcase Sweden’s iconic band

A salute to one of Sweden’s greatest exports takes place in Armstrong Friday.

The music of ABBA will be celebrated with a concert and a movie.

Valley First Music in the Park presents ABBA Euphoria Family Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Memorial Park.

That will be followed by an outdoor screening of the hit movie Mamma Mia, which features the songs of ABBA.

From Vancouver to Kuala Lumpur, then Vegas, Palm Springs and now on a tour of Canada, the Euphoria Family Band is an incredible tribute to ABBA.

Anna Sarina, 11, stars as ABBA’s Anni-frid, singing lead and then harmony vocals live out on front center stage with her mom, Linda Maze, who performs as Agnetha. Linda is a singer/songwriter/guitarist/recording artist with three CDs to her credit.

The show also features 13-year-old Keaton, mastering and performing all of ABBA’s Benny’s piano parts and vocal sounds, along with his touring lead singer/lead guitarist dad Phil Dunget as Bjorn. Phil performs with tribute bands across Canada and the USA.

Get ready to enjoy and even kick up your heels to the endless hits of ABBA, such as Dancing Queen, Does Your Mother Know, The Winner Takes it All, Mamma Mia, SOS, and more.

Joining the fun in the park will be Happy Buddha Belly with their awesome food truck.

Bring your lawn chair and blankets, enjoy the concert and then stay for the movie shown under the stars on a large outdoor screen.

Both events are free.

Donations of non-perishable items for the Valley First ‘Feed the Valley’ program that benefits the Armstrong Food Bank are encouraged.

Check out the event on Armstrong100 Facebook page for a chance to a ‘share & tag’ contest for a ‘VIP Movie Experience!’

Valley First is proud to sponsor the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Music in the Park series June 22 – August 24 in Memorial Park.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Caravan Farm Theatre farce Law of the Land a poignant revival

Just Posted

Fire ecologist advocates prescribed burns

Change in forest management needed to reduce number and size of wildfires

ABBA fans in for an Armstrong treat

Concert, movie showcase Sweden’s iconic band

Safety procedures followed in Vernon pool closure

Vernon Aquatic Centre evacuated Saturday following false alarm

Expect a smoggy and hot day in the Okanagan

Environment Canada issued both a heat warning and special air quality advisory

B.C. firefighters repeatedly impeded by recreational boaters on Okanagan Lake

The public has continually been urged to stay away from wildfires

Evacuated Peachland man glad to be back in his summer home

Chris Brydon’s family members were evacuated when the Mount Eneas wildfire started

GoFundMe set up for teen who died at COG

Friends raise money for family of teen who died in Kelowna on Friday.

Smoky skies bulletin issued for most of B.C.

Mild irritation and discomfort are common symptoms during smoky conditions and usually disappear when the smoke clears

Fire near Naramata grows overnight

BC Wildfire Service is reporting some growth on the Glenfir blaze

Province ups drought level for coastal B.C.

Government urges residents, businesses to reduce water use

Sharks you need to know about in the Georgia Strait

The salmon shark, the spiny dogfish, and even the Great White!

Jet ski driver missing following collision on South Thompson River in Kamloops

Police are still looking for a 30-year-old man

Lytton sets new record at 41.4 C, heat warnings in effect across B.C.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for much for the province today.

Funerals held for two killed in Torontos Danforth shooting

Reese Fallon, 18, was one of two people killed in the mass shooting

Most Read