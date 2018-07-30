ABBA fans in for an Armstrong treat

ABBA Euphoria Family plays Music in the Park Friday at 7 p.m. in Armstrong’s Memorial Park. The two-hour show will be followed by a special movie under the stars, Mamma Mia. (Photo submitted)

A salute to one of Sweden’s greatest exports takes place in Armstrong Friday.

The music of ABBA will be celebrated with a concert and a movie.

Valley First Music in the Park presents ABBA Euphoria Family Friday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Memorial Park.

That will be followed by an outdoor screening of the hit movie Mamma Mia, which features the songs of ABBA.

From Vancouver to Kuala Lumpur, then Vegas, Palm Springs and now on a tour of Canada, the Euphoria Family Band is an incredible tribute to ABBA.

Anna Sarina, 11, stars as ABBA’s Anni-frid, singing lead and then harmony vocals live out on front center stage with her mom, Linda Maze, who performs as Agnetha. Linda is a singer/songwriter/guitarist/recording artist with three CDs to her credit.

The show also features 13-year-old Keaton, mastering and performing all of ABBA’s Benny’s piano parts and vocal sounds, along with his touring lead singer/lead guitarist dad Phil Dunget as Bjorn. Phil performs with tribute bands across Canada and the USA.

Get ready to enjoy and even kick up your heels to the endless hits of ABBA, such as Dancing Queen, Does Your Mother Know, The Winner Takes it All, Mamma Mia, SOS, and more.

Joining the fun in the park will be Happy Buddha Belly with their awesome food truck.

Bring your lawn chair and blankets, enjoy the concert and then stay for the movie shown under the stars on a large outdoor screen.

Both events are free.

Donations of non-perishable items for the Valley First ‘Feed the Valley’ program that benefits the Armstrong Food Bank are encouraged.

Check out the event on Armstrong100 Facebook page for a chance to a ‘share & tag’ contest for a ‘VIP Movie Experience!’

Valley First is proud to sponsor the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Music in the Park series June 22 – August 24 in Memorial Park.



newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.