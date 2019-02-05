Lead singer of Bonfire Sean Mulvhill (above) belts out the iconic lyrics of the songs by AC/DC Friday night at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, alongside guitarist Sean Colligan while Diego Russo kneels before the crowd, his guitar singing out the notes of some of AC/CD’s most famous songs. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

AC/DC tribute rocks Okanagan

Bonfire performances in Vernon and Kelowna on fire

The Okanagan was on fire as the iconic sounds of AC/DC rocked the valley over the weekend.

Bonfire, a tribute band out of LA, played Vernon Friday night and Kelowna Sunday.

See: AC/DC tribute ready to rock Okanagan

The Penticton performance scheduled for Saturday was cancelled.

“Yes, there was a show scheduled for the 2nd in Penticton. (Not yet sure what happened yet … but) certainly NOT by our choice, this show has been cancelled,” the band states on its Facebook page. “Please contact the venue if you already purchased tickets. We are extremely sorry for this inconvenience…we hope you won’t hold it against us.

“We LOVE playing up there.”

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Sean Colligan rocks the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage Friday night with his AC/DC tribute band Bonfire. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

Diego Russo of Bonfire kneels before the crowd, his guitar singing out the notes of some of AC/CD’s most famous songs. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

Previous story
Comedy tour leaves Vernon in hysterics

Just Posted

Australian dog owner and duo travel North America

“I just wanted to show people that having a pet isn’t a barrier to going off and living life.”

Fire destroys Enderby mill workshop

Fire breaks out after 5 p.m. Monday, engulfing workshop

Inspire Kindness Productions seek nominations for Secret Wish campaign

Nominations need to be in by April 30 to qualify.

Letter: Vernon school bus policy unfair

Writer upset over courtesy rider fees

Sagmoen pleads guilty to assault of sex worker in Maple Ridge

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen also faces a series of charges including alleged assaults of escorts in B.C.’s North Okanagan

UPDATED: B.C. train derailment that killed three ‘just started moving on its own’

Investigators still determining why the train began rolling

Vernon Winter Carnival in full swing

A roundup of all things Carnival

More than a third of westerners would vote for a hypothetical “Western Canada Party”: poll

Desire for regional party seems rooted in belief the region is treated unfairly

Federal court rules farmed salmon must be tested for deadly virus in B.C.

PRV causes fatal heart and skeletal muscle inflammation in Atlantic salmon

Hearing put over to April for Coastal GasLink pipeline protesters in B.C.

Justice Marguerite Church agreed with a request to put the matter over to April 15

VIDEO: Up close eagle encounter for B.C. fisherman

Mathias Gilbert posted two videos on social media of a once-in-a-lifetime eagle encounter on a boat

Flying squirrels found to glow pink in the dark, including two from B.C.

Squirrels from Hope and Abbotsford were included in the biologists’ database

Highway one closed near Revelstoke

Due to avalanches

AC/DC tribute rocks Okanagan

Bonfire performances in Vernon and Kelowna on fire

Most Read