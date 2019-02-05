AC/DC tribute rocks Okanagan

Bonfire performances in Vernon and Kelowna on fire

Lead singer of Bonfire Sean Mulvhill (above) belts out the iconic lyrics of the songs by AC/DC Friday night at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, alongside guitarist Sean Colligan while Diego Russo kneels before the crowd, his guitar singing out the notes of some of AC/CD’s most famous songs. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

The Okanagan was on fire as the iconic sounds of AC/DC rocked the valley over the weekend.

Bonfire, a tribute band out of LA, played Vernon Friday night and Kelowna Sunday.

The Penticton performance scheduled for Saturday was cancelled.

“Yes, there was a show scheduled for the 2nd in Penticton. (Not yet sure what happened yet … but) certainly NOT by our choice, this show has been cancelled,” the band states on its Facebook page. “Please contact the venue if you already purchased tickets. We are extremely sorry for this inconvenience…we hope you won’t hold it against us.

“We LOVE playing up there.”

Sean Colligan rocks the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage Friday night with his AC/DC tribute band Bonfire. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)