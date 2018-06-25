Michael Kluckner will be signing copies of his work, including graphic novels Julia and Toshiko, at Vernon’s Bookland June 29. (Photo submitted)

Acclaimed B.C. author shares work at Vernon’s Bookland

Michael Kluckner will be at Bookland June 29 from 3-5 p.m.

His subject matter varies, but Michael Kluckner’s unique written and graphic style flows through the pages of the author’s work.

Kluckner, an award-winning author, will appear for a book signing at Vernon’s Bookland June 29 from 3-5 p.m.

Vanishing Vancouver and Vancouver Remembered are books that celebrate his artistic portrayal of the architectural heritage of Vancouver,” said Nancy Wise of Sandhill Book Marketing.

Kluckner has since transferred into the world of graphic novels and currently has three under his belt.

Toshiko is centred around a Japanese family that moved to Sorrento during the internment. Told from the perspective of two teenagers, Toshiko deals with themes of interment, wartime fears and issues of race, morality and social class.

2050 is a post-apocalyptic murder-mystery loosely set in the Lower Mainland. Detective Sara Fidelia is tasked with investigating a mutilation outside the walled city. Through various encounters, Fidelia learns she’s nothing more than a pawn in a game larger than herself.

Kluckner’s newest release Julia portrays the life of Julia Henshaw, a colourful B.C. personality from the turn of the 19th century. Henshaw was a novelist, journalist, socialite, botanist and explorer with a unique flavour Kluckner explores in this graphic biography.

Julia, Tokisho and 2050 are all published by Midtown Press.

