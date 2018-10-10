Children’s entertainer Fred Penner will perform at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Oct. 21. (Kendra Hope photo)

Acclaimed Canadian kids’ performer Fred Penner takes Vernon stage

Fred Penner will perform at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Oct. 21

Iconic children’s entertainer known for classic hits such as The Cat Came Back and Sandwiches — Fred Penner is out to have the whole family singing along.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents Fred Penner Oct. 21 at 3 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre for the first show in the Society’s 2018/19 SPOTLIGHT First Stages Series.

“Dubbed ‘Mr. Multi-Media’ by Billboard Magazine, his diverse repertoire includes a prolific 12 children’s albums and countless energetically packed live shows for eager audiences across North America. He has established himself as a fundamental part of the North American family entertainment scene,” a Society spokesperson said in a release.

“With countless awards and years of experience, Fred Penner is a household Canadian name.”

In 2000, the Canadian Institute of Child Health honoured Penner for his contribution to the well-being and safety of children. He is also a humble recipient of the Order of Canada, the highest recognition given to a Canadian citizen.

One of his albums, Happy Feet, was named Best Children’s Album of the Year by the U.S.A’s Entertainment Weekly and he is the first ever winner of the Prairie Music Award for Outstanding Children’s Recording.

His work is infused with a steadfast commitment to communicating with children and families in a clear, non-condescending way.

“More than just fun,” this multi-talented artist has the wisdom and humility to know that the importance and the meaning of what he does can reach deeply into the lives of others, the Society said.

“Penner brings participatory entertainment to our fun and light-hearted First Stages Series. Dubbed our ‘No Shushing Season,’ parents are encouraged to let their little ones dance, sing, and chat along with the performers without the usual stresses of keeping quiet in theatre seats. Bring the whole family for an afternoon of fun.”

Tickets for Fred Penner are $12 each and are available now through the Ticket Seller at 250-549-7469 or www.ticketseller.ca. Series subscriptions for the 2018/19 SPOTLIGHT ‘First Stages’ series are just $20 and include tickets to 2 shows: Fred Penner and Mermaid Theatre’s The Very Hungry Caterpillar & Other Eric Carle Favourites.

