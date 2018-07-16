Acclaimed singer-songwriter Matt Epp to rock Okanagan

Matt Epp is on tour for his recently released album Shadowlands and will perform in Kelowna July 20 and Vernon July 21. (Photo submitted)

Matt Epp was born to be on the road.

Epp, an Ontario-based singer-songwriter, is ready to rock the Okanagan on the heels of his June 22 release Shadowlands with a July 20 stop at Sabine’s Salon in Kelowna before hitting Vernon’s Record City July 21.

“I was being called the ‘quintessential troubadour’ — that’s how people saw me and how I experienced life. The road was born and bred into me,” Epp said.

Shadowlands, recorded in Nashville at Dark Horse Recording, sparks to life with the lead track Runaway.

Runaway is written from the perspective of my partner who has witnessed my restlessness as we settled into a real home while I did the equivalent of jamming a branch into my own spokes, throwing myself to the gutter over and over,” Epp said.

“Not only is it written from her-to-me in perspective, we actually wrote it together. She saw me with a new loneliness — the feeling you have when you’re not being true to yourself. In short, she is urging and encouraging me to go do what is good and healing for my soul, at the cost of us, for the sake of us.”

The album as a whole marks Epp’s journey into his own, personal shadowlands to create the release Epp said is the most powerful in his award-winning repertoire.

“This day-in-the-life video for Runaway shows me feeling light like the weight has been lifted, reconnecting to my natural habit — the land, the bike, the road,” Epp said.

Epp will rock the Record City stage Saturday, July 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 advance or $20 at the door.

