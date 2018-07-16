Matt Epp is on tour for his recently released album Shadowlands and will perform in Kelowna July 20 and Vernon July 21. (Photo submitted)

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Matt Epp to rock Okanagan

Performances in Kelowna July 20, Vernon July 21

Matt Epp was born to be on the road.

Epp, an Ontario-based singer-songwriter, is ready to rock the Okanagan on the heels of his June 22 release Shadowlands with a July 20 stop at Sabine’s Salon in Kelowna before hitting Vernon’s Record City July 21.

“I was being called the ‘quintessential troubadour’ — that’s how people saw me and how I experienced life. The road was born and bred into me,” Epp said.

Shadowlands, recorded in Nashville at Dark Horse Recording, sparks to life with the lead track Runaway.

Runaway is written from the perspective of my partner who has witnessed my restlessness as we settled into a real home while I did the equivalent of jamming a branch into my own spokes, throwing myself to the gutter over and over,” Epp said.

“Not only is it written from her-to-me in perspective, we actually wrote it together. She saw me with a new loneliness — the feeling you have when you’re not being true to yourself. In short, she is urging and encouraging me to go do what is good and healing for my soul, at the cost of us, for the sake of us.”

The album as a whole marks Epp’s journey into his own, personal shadowlands to create the release Epp said is the most powerful in his award-winning repertoire.

“This day-in-the-life video for Runaway shows me feeling light like the weight has been lifted, reconnecting to my natural habit — the land, the bike, the road,” Epp said.

Epp will rock the Record City stage Saturday, July 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 advance or $20 at the door.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon author launches Kickstarter campaign for new novel
Next story
Vernon dancers podium at ScotDance Canada

Just Posted

Vernon teen meets Nicolas Cage

Filming mob movie downtown

Further mediated talked scheduled in casino strike

Gateway and BCGEU schedule talks for July 20-22

Morning Star honoured for Outstanding Community Service

Vernon newspaper earns Canadian Community Newspaper Award

Rail trail connection drives ahead

Coldstream connects Vernon to Lake Country

PHOTO: Incredible sight Sunday night

It’s the new moon in conjunction with the planet Venus

Course veterans seize victory in Peach City Classic

The first place titles in this year’s triathlon belonged to returning competitors.

Vernon trio gives Zone 2 huge size, skill

For B.C. Summer Games volleyball in Cowichan Valley

Critics claim Trump “defended a tyrant”

Trump questions US intel, not Putin, on Russia 2016 meddling

B.C. MLAs choose new children’s watchdog

Jennifer Charlesworth has worked in government, social services

B.C. reporter calls out immigration photo on social media as fake news

A Vancouver reporter is calling out a British politician for spreading fake news

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Matt Epp to rock Okanagan

Performances in Kelowna July 20, Vernon July 21

Hundreds of Arctic glaciers shrinking, disappearing

Out of 1,773 glaciers, 1,353 shrank significantly between 2000 and 2016

Indigenous housing providers worried Liberal proposals could put families on the streets

Indigenous housing providers raise alarms about future of federal funding deals

B.C. baseball team offers funeral prize pack

Wednesday’s West Coast League game in Victoria features draw for end-of-life package

Most Read