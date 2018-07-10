Acclaimed Tom Petty tribute to rock Vernon’s Caetani Centre

Andrew Mercer

Special to The Morning Star

Tom Petty was an iconic American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer.

He was most famous for his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers which formed in 1976. Petty recorded a number of hit singles with the Heartbreakers and sold more than 80 million records worldwide, becoming one of the best-selling musicians of all time.

Sadly, last October Petty passed away suddenly, leaving to mourn millions of loyal fans around the world, including Martyn Jones, who now pays tribute to one of his favourite artists in the band Breakdown: The Ultimate Tom Petty Tribute. Jones himself has recorded on more than 65 albums as a recording artist and professional performer.

Related: Tom Petty pronounced dead in hospital

Breakdown’s tribute is being described as the most accurate representation of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Breakdown will be performing their tribute show July 20 at the Caetani Cultural Centre as part of their annual Summer Music Series Festival.

Covering all of the hits from as early as 1976, Breakdown recreates the look and sound of Tom Petty performance. Performing in theatres and on festival stages across Western Canada, Breakdown always puts on an exciting and energetic show.

The band brings together a slate of high-calibre professional musicians who share a genuine love and appreciation of the legendary Heartbreakers. Jones’ ability to magically morph into Petty provided the opportunity to make this convincing show a reality. Audiences will be thoroughly entertained by this southern gentleman and a band that totally rocks.

This performance is a special edition of the music series and is one of Caetani’s main fundraising events of the year.

This year marks a very exciting time at the Caetani Centre as the building itself will be open to the public for the first time. The Caetani Society has been working hard towards this goal for several years now through its Open House Project. The society is continuing to fundraise through 2018, and all proceeds from this concert will go towards finishing this important project so that all remaining portions are completed.

Related: Caetani Cultural Centre announces music fest lineup

Bring your blankets, folding chairs, and enjoy what is sure to be a memorable evening of music presented by the Caetani Centre.

Doors for the concert will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for this show are $25 for adults, $20 for students and seniors and will feature a cash bar and concession by Basket Case Picnics. Tickets are available at Caetani.org or through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

Parking is not available at the Caetani Centre and patrons are asked to park off-site in approved parking zones and walk to the centre. The back gate to the Centre will also be opened which will provide additional convenient parking locations on the side streets above the Centre.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.