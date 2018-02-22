Yvette Dudley-Neuman performs in The F Words, one of the productions presented at the Theatre on the Edge Festival on Sunday, July 23, 2017. Performers are being recruited for the 2018 season. -image credit:Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Actors sought for Theatre on the Edge

Salmon Arm mini-festival accepting applications

There’s only two weeks to the performance application deadline for a delightful mini fringe-like festival in salmon arm.

Shuswap Theatre is now welcoming artist applications to perform at this year’s Theatre on the Edge.

Salmon Arm’s annual festival of bold and brave theatre is back for it’s fourth season, July 20 to 22.

In the past three years, audiences and artists alike have raved about the entertainment, the friendliness, the technical staff, and the whole ambience of this miniature fringe like festival. The performances are varied, fun and sometimes provocative, while the drinks, the food and the free entertainment at the Edge Club (on the patio) make for a relaxing yet stimulating way to spend a weekend – perfect for summertime.

As Stuart MacLean used to say, “We may not be big but we’re small.”

Come and experience. Deadline for applications is Feb 28.

Each of seven chosen artists or groups performs twice during the weekend for a total of 14 shows.

Details and application form at shuswaptheatre.com /tote-2018/.

Shuswap Theatre welcomes the new producer/coordinator for the festival, Joanell Clarke.

