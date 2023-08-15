FILE - Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film ‘Barbie’ on July 12, 2023, in London. “Barbie” is set to open across the Middle East on Thursday, Aug. 10, but moves by Kuwait and Lebanon to ban the film — apparently over it’s alleged LGBTQ themes — has raised questions over how widely it will be released. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

Algeria bans ‘Barbie’ almost a month after movie’s local release

No official reason issued for the reported directive or provided a rationale for it

The “Barbie” movie was pulled from theaters in Algeria this week almost one month after its release in the North African country.

Online news outlet 24H Algerie said Algeria’s Ministry of Culture and Arts notified cinemas in Algiers, Oran and Constantine to “immediately” pull the movie.

Neither the ministry nor the Algerian Audiovisual Regulatory Authority commented on the reported directive or provided a rationale for it.

“Barbie” opened in some some Algerian cinemas last month. The film’s distributors removed the Hollywood blockbuster from their screening schedules starting this week..

The move comes after authorities in Kuwait and Lebanon banned the live action movie based on the American fashion dolls for allegedly threatening conservative values.

Some people in Algeria protested the cancellation on social media, posting their complaints along with the hashtag “#IAmBarbie.” Others denounced it as “censorship” and “bigotry.”

“The ‘Barbie’ film ‘is a threat to morality,’ they say,” writer Leila Belkacem posted pn her Facebook page. “What morality are they talking about when the censors gorge on porn films at home? Aren’t you tired of dragging the country into your dark delusions?”

Fatima Ait Kaci, a retired teacher, told The Associated Press she had promised to take her two granddaughters, who were visiting from Canada, to see the movie. Ait Kaci said she heard what had happened to “Barbie” only when they arrived at the Riadh El Feth cinema in Algiers and discovered another film showing in the 3 p.m.-5 p.m. time slot.

Algerian authorities “don’t have the courage to take responsibility for this shameful act of censorship,” she said.

