Alice Cooper coming back to South Okanagan

Alice Cooper’s Ol’ Black Eyes is Back is coming to Penticton in April 2020

Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper is bringing his Ol’ Black Eyes is Back tour to Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre April 19, 2020. Cooper was last here in October 2016.

He recently completed his successful United Kingdom arena show and released his The Breadcrumbs EP, a tribute to some of the garage rock heroes from his hometown Detroit, on Sept. 13 via earMUSIC. Inspired by the city’s punk scene in the late ’60s and early ’70s.

READ MORE: Alice Cooper coming to Penticton

The Detroit-born icon returned to his roots and the raw garage sound his fans love. The Bob Ezrin-produced EP consists of six brand new recordings, featuring legendary Detroit musicians, including Johnny “Bee” Badanjek from the Detroit Wheels, Grand Funk’s Mark Farner, and MC5’s Wayne Kramer. It was recorded at Rust Belt Studios in Detroit.

The opener “Detroit City 2020” is an updated rewrite of “Detroit City” from 2003’s The Eyes of Alice Cooper and it sets the tone for the EP. Along with Cooper’s own take on Detroit rock classics such as Suzi Quatro’s “Your Mama Won’t Like Me,” Bob Seger’s “East Side Story,” the MC5’s “Sister Anne,” and Shorty Long’s “Devil With a Blue Dress On,” as well as The Dirtbombs’ “Chains of Love,” the EP also features the brand-new Alice Cooper original “Go Man Go.”

READ MORE: Photos: Alice Cooper haunts Penticton

The show will feature special guest Lita Ford.

Tickets for the Penticton show will go on sale Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. and ranged from $45 to $109 plus service charges.

Tickets are available at www.livenation.com and it is reserved seating for all ages.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Retired Vernon teacher’s first book renders spiritual life into poetry
Next story
Okanagan Symphony Orchestra celebrates 60 years with three local shows

Just Posted

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra celebrates 60 years with three local shows

The OCO will perform in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon this October

Armstrong Demolition Derby brings the destruction

Hundreds brave the rain to witness the carnage

Vernon Pee Wee Vipers blitz Penticton

Teigan Kelly scores three times as home side rolls to 9-4 minor hockey league victory

PHOTOS: Pumpkins big – really big – and small invade Armstrong IPE Grounds

Pumpkin launch and biggest pumpkin contest among highlights of 19th annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival

Armstrong asked to support first non-medical cannabis retail outlet

Application comes before council Tuesday with staff recommending support

VIDEO: Trudeau plays defence in Maritimes today while Scheer fights for seats in Quebec

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, whose party has been on the rise in recent polls, is campaigning in Toronto

PHOTOS: Car fire caught on camera on Trans-Canada Highway

The incident occured on Oct. 13 near Revelstoke

Alice Cooper coming back to South Okanagan

Alice Cooper’s Ol’ Black Eyes is Back is coming to Penticton in April 2020

Advance voter turnout up 25% for first two days: Elections Canada

Two million people voted Friday and Saturday

Okanagan principals told to confiscate vaping products from students

Vaping is up 74 per cent in youth over the last two years, according to one Canadian study

ICBC fees are outrageous: Vernon reader

‘It is prejudice’

‘Rather mild’ winter expected in B.C. this year

Northwestern B.C. will be the worst hit

Court action in Trail acid spills may take years

B.C. court case involves a number of defendants and a number of plaintiffs

The power of words

Words we choose have significant impact, says columnist

Most Read