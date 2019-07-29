PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure is coming to the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton. (Submitted photo)

All paws on deck for when PAW Patrol comes to the South Okanagan

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure is coming to the South Okanagan Events Centre

All paws on deck.

Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure, an action-packed, music-filled production at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Jan. 28 and 29, 2020.

The heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure during the hit live stage show.

In PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure, Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue. Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom.

The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears — Tracker. Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small.

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure follows the first live show PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue, now in its fourth season. PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure includes two acts and an intermission, and incorporates an innovative costume approach to help bring the pups to life on stage. The performance is interactive, encouraging audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve picture puzzles during their mission.

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure takes place on Jan. 28 and 29 at 6 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Tickets start at $25 (plus applicable taxes and facility fees). Tickets go on sale on Aug 9.

