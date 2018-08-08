Allan Brooks Nature Centre August lineup changes made

Two events cancelled

Based on feedback from the community and scheduling conflicts, Allan Brooks Nature Centre will be cancelling two of the four events scheduled this season in August.

Specifically, the cancelled events include The Mushroom Method Aug. 14 and Outdoor Opera Aug. 21.

“Although disappointed by the conflicts and necessary cancellations, we are seeing great support for these events as part of our routine seasonal activity. What we’ve learned is the need to post the event calendar early in the year so people can coordinate along with their busy summer activities,” said Vicki Proulx, events and communications coordinator at Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

“We look forward to hosting these kinds of events next season and finding a more convenient time for them based on the interest of the community.”

Related: ABNC announced August lineup

ABNC still hosted Guitars in the Grasslands Aug. 7 and will host Sauvignon and Sunsets Aug. 28.

Join local artist Gail Short for an evening of wine and paint. Create your masterpiece from the spectacular view at Allan Brooks Nature Centre. All while sipping on fine sauvignon wines from Monashee’s Wine, Spirits and Beer.

Tickets available in advance only for $40 per person. Purchase tickets online through www.abnc.ca.

