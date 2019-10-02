American chases Elton John through B.C., Canada to celebrate 57

57 concerts in one year is doable for concert fanatic Chuck Moore

At 57-years-old Chuck Moore figured what better way to celebrate than by attending 57 concerts, across U.S. and Canada.

It’s a stretch, even for the North Carolina native who normally attends about 20 concerts annually. At least that’s been the case for the last 10 years (with his average being five to 10 before that). So far, he’s seen 44.

But 2019 is particularly special for Moore, a father of two grown kids. With Elton John on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, Moore will manage to catch the British rock star live not once, not twice, but upwards of 10 times before 2020 rolls around.

Each show is a trip down memory lane for Moore, whose first concert was Sir John, when Moore was approximately 12 years old at the Charlotte Coliseum in North Carolina.

“I’ll soak it up as many times as I can,” said Moore, between flights Tuesday on his way to Saskatoon, where he said you could get tickets for $20 to see John.

Moore would catch John another three times this week, following a double-show stop in Vancouver and twice in Florida in March.

But the show never gets old.

“He’s kind of scripted and he’s saying the same thing but he really means it he really believes it,” said Moore, as John gets sentimental about his fans, saying he has enough love to last him a lifetime after his final tour wraps up.

Whether it’s hearing Benny and the Jets live for the fifth time or More Than a Feeling live for the first time, every concert gets Moore pumped.

“It’s incredible. It’s the euphoria you get out of it, you feel like the performer is on the same level as you are and he’s singing to you,” said Moore, who will actually surpass his 57 goal as he has a 58th concert booked.

While some paid $450 for a decent floor seat at last week’s John concert, Moore’s ticket prices are a fraction of that.

“I generally don’t pay any more than $20 for a ticket,” said the wannabe professional groupie who has been given a lot of free tickets too, even to such big names as Boston and Peter Frampton.

“Usually Tuesday concerts aren’t really packed and I can get cheap tickets.”

Plus, he laughs: “I’m patient and I have a pitiful look sometimes.”

Moore also watches after market resales and stays in tune to the numbers.

Being a bargain hunter (in all aspects of life) allows Moore to afford the shows, as well leading a no-frills lifestyle and working as a successful pizza delivery driver.

The most he ever paid for a ticket was $225 for John in Ft. Lauderdale.

“The first time I saw Elton this year blew me away,” Moore said.

The legendary piano man is among Moore’s top performers.

“A lot of the Bruce (Springsteen) concerts have been really, really good too.

“My favourite show last year was Alice Cooper.”

Kansas has also impressed Moore, who has seen the likes of Billy Joel, Journey and REO Speedwagon (and has a box of old concert T-shirts to prove it), and even saw the two surviving Beetles this year, Paul McCartney and Ringo Star.

But it’s not always the artist that produces a great concert.

“The venue, the crowd can make a show,” Moore said.

He enjoys football and other sporting events too (returning home to see the Carolina Panthers Sunday before heading to Charlotte, N.C., for ZZ Top and Cheap Tricks). But the result varies depending on whether your team takes the game or not.

“Everybody doesn’t win at those games,” Moore said.

“When you’re at a concert everybody is cheering for the same team… it’s a victory for everybody.”

