An updated Cinderella tale screens in Vernon

Bonnie Anderson

Special to The Morning Star

Madame, a comedy of playful romantic entanglement starring Toni Colette and Harvey Keitel, screens at the Vernon Towne Cinema Monday, July 30 by the Okanagan Screen Arts Society.

This film portrays a wealthy American couple, Anne (Collette) and Bob (Keitel) who move into a romantic manor house in Paris hoping to breathe some life back into their waning marriage. To impress their sophisticated international friends, Anne and Bob plan a luxurious dinner party. Anne soon discovers that 13 guests have accidentally been invited. As this would be extremely bad luck, a stressed-out Anne frantically convinces her loyal maid, Maria, (Rossy de Palma) to disguise herself as a mysterious Spanish noblewoman to attend the dinner to even out the numbers.

While the wine flows during the dinner, Maria unintentionally hits it off with a British art broker, David, (Michael Smiley) and a budding romance ensues. Anne then has a dilemma on her hands whether to tell David that he is dating her maid and thus thwarting this unexpected and joyous love affair. This is a thoroughly engaging tale with a twist to it as Anne chases her maid around Paris plotting to destroy this unlikely love affair.

Madame screens at the Vernon Towne Cinema July 16 at 5:15 and 7:45 p.m. A pre-show intro by resident filmmaker Matt McDowell and live music before the early show by Les Copeland are also on offer. Advance tickets are available at the Bean Scene Coffee House or Towne Cinema box office.

Okanagan Screen Arts Society is pleased to be in a position to offer a bursary for the 2018/2019 term to students in the arts in their quest for higher learning at a recognized post-secondary institution. Applications may be obtained at the Vernon Towne Cinema Box Office, or online at www.osa-vernon.org/bursary and must be received by Aug. 17.

