Vernon singer-songwriter Andrew Allen will take the stage at the Vernon District Performing Arts Centre Oct. 17, 2020, in the centre’s safe return to live performances amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed)

Andrew Allen concert kicks off Vernon stage’s return to live shows amid COVID-19

Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre presents Vernon singer for two shows Oct. 17

One thing that has been missed amid the COVID-19 pandemic is live performances, but some Vernonites can catch one of two concerts Saturday, Oct. 17.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society announced Andrew Allen as the first performer in the 2020-21 Spotlight OnStage Concert Series with a concert designed for the main stage with COVID-19 protocols in place.

“Loving You Tonight” singer Allen will take the stage performing to a socially-distanced cabaret-style audience in an intimate performance format for two timeslots Saturday, Oct. 17, at 5:30 and 8 p.m.

The Vernon native’s Loving You Tonight music video has been viewed more than one million times.

In keeping with COVID-19 regulations and restrictions, tables will be sold as two, four or six-seat units placed two-metres apart.

The singer-songwriter has taken the stage with acts such as Bruno Mars, One Republic, Train and the Barenaked Ladies. He’s written with the likes of Meghan Trainor, Carly Rae Jepsen and Toby Gad — writer of John Legend’s All of Me and Beyonce’s If I Were a Boy.

Allen’s tracks have popped up on the radio and in various TV shows and movies such as Abduction starring Taylor Lautner and the Bachelor.

Allen is described as a true live performer with an exceptional voice, incredible songs, serious live looping chops and limitless energy.

A limited number of “first come” tickets are available online at ticketseller.ca or through the Ticket Seller Box office at 250-549-7469.

Tables start at $80 and go up to $210 for a table for six.

READ MORE: Vernon singer, church help families connect during crisis

READ MORE: Vernon centre lights up for visibility amid pandemic

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Monkey Beach’ supernatural film adaptation premiers at VIFF

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap real estate market continues to rebound

Seventy-eight per cent more homes sold in the Okanagan-Shuswap in September 2020 compared to 2019

Andrew Allen concert kicks off Vernon stage’s return to live shows amid COVID-19

Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre presents Vernon singer for two shows Oct. 17

B.C. VOTES 2020: Get informed with Vernon chamber’s all-candidates forum

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce to host virtual forum Oct. 8

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the Interior Health region is at 535

Human remains in OKIB vehicle fire ID’ed as Whitehorse woman, deemed homicide

27-year-old Erin Borgford’s death deemed a homicide: major crimes

B.C. reports 161 new COVID-19 cases, near daily record

Surrey hospital declares outbreak, Peace Arch alert ends

Human placenta found on Comox beach

Beach walker made unsettling discovery Friday morning

Central Okanagan students asked to curb COVID-risky behaviour

School district and Interior Health reliant on students and parents to observe social distancing restrictions

Victoria taxi driver lauded for helping police apprehend dangerous sex offender

Fadil Rashead says receiving the VicPD award was one of the proudest moments in his life

Feds to soon allow extended family, partners to apply to enter Canada

Those interested in entering the country will have to be approved by federal officials and quarantine

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP unsure if anyone else swept away by fatal dam release on Capilano River

Investigation underway to determine exactly why the gate which controls the flow of water was lowered

Trump to spend a ‘few days’ at military hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

White House says the U.S. president remains ‘fatigued’ and had been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail

Royal Canadian Legion adjusts to pandemic with electronic poppy sale pilot

You likely won’t be seeing volunteers with poppy tables out front stores this year

Most Read