Andrew Allen concert kicks off Vernon stage’s return to live shows amid COVID-19

Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre presents Vernon singer for two shows Oct. 17

Vernon singer-songwriter Andrew Allen will take the stage at the Vernon District Performing Arts Centre Oct. 17, 2020, in the centre’s safe return to live performances amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed)

One thing that has been missed amid the COVID-19 pandemic is live performances, but some Vernonites can catch one of two concerts Saturday, Oct. 17.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society announced Andrew Allen as the first performer in the 2020-21 Spotlight OnStage Concert Series with a concert designed for the main stage with COVID-19 protocols in place.

“Loving You Tonight” singer Allen will take the stage performing to a socially-distanced cabaret-style audience in an intimate performance format for two timeslots Saturday, Oct. 17, at 5:30 and 8 p.m.

The Vernon native’s Loving You Tonight music video has been viewed more than one million times.

In keeping with COVID-19 regulations and restrictions, tables will be sold as two, four or six-seat units placed two-metres apart.

The singer-songwriter has taken the stage with acts such as Bruno Mars, One Republic, Train and the Barenaked Ladies. He’s written with the likes of Meghan Trainor, Carly Rae Jepsen and Toby Gad — writer of John Legend’s All of Me and Beyonce’s If I Were a Boy.

Allen’s tracks have popped up on the radio and in various TV shows and movies such as Abduction starring Taylor Lautner and the Bachelor.

Allen is described as a true live performer with an exceptional voice, incredible songs, serious live looping chops and limitless energy.

A limited number of “first come” tickets are available online at ticketseller.ca or through the Ticket Seller Box office at 250-549-7469.

Tables start at $80 and go up to $210 for a table for six.

