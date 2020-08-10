Actor Antonio Banderas is photographed on the red carpet for the film “The Laundromat ” during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Monday, September 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

Antonio Banderas says he’s tested positive for coronavirus

Acclaimed actor celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Antonio Banderas says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is celebrating his 60th birthday in quarantine.

The Spanish actor announced his positive test in a post Monday on Instagram. Banderas said he would spend his time in isolation reading, writing and “making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60th year to which I arrive full of enthusiasm.”

“I would like to add that I am relatively well, just a little more tired than usual and hoping to recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infection that I and so many people in the world are suffering from,” wrote Banderas.

A spokeperson for Banderas didn’t immediate respond to messages Monday.

Earlier this year, Banderas was nominated for the Academy Award for best actor for his performance in Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain & Glory.”

RELATED: Tom Hanks and his wife test positive for coronavirus

RELATED: Greater Victoria actor stars in upcoming Netflix film The Half of It

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Simon Cowell breaks his back falling from electric bike
Next story
Former Summerlander receives Emmy nomination for makeup work

Just Posted

Former Vernon psychologist disciplined

Complaint filed against Dr. Kevin Miller over conduct in context of treatment provided to client

Queen Silver Star tradition upheld despite COVID-19

Vernon, Coldstream, Lumby, Armstrong and Enderby youth can apply

Kelowna RCMP search for missing teen

Reina Hodgins was last seen Aug. 9, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at her residence

UPDATE: Lines cleared on Vernon street

Power and telephone/cable wires pulled from house

Morning Start: High heels were first designed for men

Your morning start for Monday, Aug. 10, 2020

Canada to match donations to Lebanon relief

Canada is directing all of its aid for this crisis directly to humanitarian organizations, not the Lebanese government

Mitchell’s Musings: Hockey’s comeback begins in earnest in August

Sports is back. Well, at least sports in a bubble is back.… Continue reading

UFO trackers set their sights on Revelstoke skies

Rob Freeman UFO World Explorer and crew went up Sale Mountain

Former Summerlander receives Emmy nomination for makeup work

Lucky Bromhead recognized for her work with Canadian sitcom Schitt’s Creek

Famous Yukon-based bhangra dancer brings movements of joy to Long Beach

Infamous dancer is exploring Vancouver Island, visiting the B.C. Legislature and other destinations

Battle of Fairy Creek: blockade launched to save Vancouver Island old-growth

‘Forest Defenders’ occupy road to prevent logging company from reaching Port Renfrew-area watershed

COVID-19 could mean curtains for film and TV extras

Background performers worry they’re being replaced by mannequins on film and TV sets

Laid-off B.C. hotel workers begin hunger strike demanding job protection

Laid-off workers not sure what they’ll do when government support programs end

‘Huckleberry’ the bear killed after B.C. residents admit to leaving garbage out for videos

North Shore Black Bear Society said it was local residents who created a ‘death sentence’ for bear

Most Read