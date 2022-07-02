Armstrong about to be rocked by MetalFest

Hundreds of headbangers are about to converge in Armstrong.

Western Canada’s largest extreme music event, MetalFest is hosting two days of live metal and camping July 15 and 16 at the IPE Grounds and the Hassen Arena.

After a tw0-year COVID hiatus, this year’s lineup features deathcore titans Enterprise Earth of Spokane, WA. The lineup also sees Vancouver’s cult loved pyro maniacs Zimmers Hole performing for the first time at AMF along with the return of festival alumni progressive death kings Neck of the Woods. Presenting a very special performance for this year’s lineup is Kelowna’s Omnia Nihil (formerly Apollyon) in memory of beloved vocalist Matt Depper who suddenly passed away this January.

A total of 28 bands from across Western Canada and the USA will be fueling the moshpit for much-needed music therapy.

“We are so very pleased to present the 2022 lineup! It’s pretty much the 2020 lineup just two years later,” said festival organizers. “We decided it was only fair to offer everyone the invitation back since Covid took the first one. Speaking of which, we are honouring all tickets sold for 2020 for the 2022 event (if that doesn’t work for you, you can claim it in 2023 or 2024). This is the overall biggest lineup we’ve ever put together. It’s going to be wild. I am looking forward to seeing the gang back together again, two years of extra wrinkles and all!”

Tickets and full lineup are available at armstrongmetalfest.ca.

Upwards of 700 metalheads from Canada and USA are expected to descend into the Okanagan for the three-day festival, which includes wrestling events, scavenger hunts and catching up with their metal family.

West Metal Entertainment is a non-profit society that not only puts on Armstrong Metal Festival every year in Armstrong, but gives bands opportunities to play different venues throughout the region including all-ages shows, to encourage musical passion in kids as well as adults.

