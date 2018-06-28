Armstrong Gallery gears up for Ribbon Show

Opening reception July 5

Anticipation is running high at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery as crews and artists work to prepare the annual Ribbon Show.

Now in its 30th year, the Ribbon Show opens July 5 from 6-8 p.m. and runs until Aug. 4

As part of the exhibition, 42 Okanagan and Shuswap artists submitted 92 pieces of art that fit into nine different categories, including acrylic, oil, watercolour, mixed media, portrait, drawing, youth, pastel and alternative medium. A panel of four judges will then award first, second and third place ribbons in each category.

“I’m really pleased about that. There’s lots of selection,” said Lark Lindholm, gallery administrator. “The judges will have a very hard time.”

In addition to the panel judging, gallery visitors are encouraged to choose their favourites.

“Every person who walks through the door, they get to cast a ballot,” Lindholm said.

First, second and third place People’s Choice ribbons will be awarded at the end of the show.

“I think that really encourages people to come out and enjoy,” Lindholm said.

Last year, the Ribbon Show saw 80 pieces of artwork from Okanagan and Shuswap artists.

“It’s exceptional,” Lindholm said of the show’s gradual growth. “I’m so thrilled that our numbers have increased since last year.”

An opening reception for the 30th Annual Ribbon Show, sponsored by the New Log Barn 1912, is July 5 from 6-8 p.m. All are invited to celebrate the artists, enjoy food and refreshments and listen to the musical offerings of Howard Ketola. Admission is free.

