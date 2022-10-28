Armstrong has Halloween treats up sleeve

Busy weekend of activities, fun and frights for all ages

There is no shortage of Halloween spirit in Armstrong and Spallumcheen.

Jack O’Lanterns will crowd Pleasant Valley Boulevard in downtown Armstrong for the third year as the Great Pumpkin Glow returns Friday, Oct. 28.

Residents are encouraged to carve a pumpkin to put on display for the whole town to see before Halloween.

Volunteers will be accepting the hand-carved creations from noon until 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 at Spirit Square.

“The pumpkins will be on display all weekend,” said Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce president Sean Newton. “We encourage everyone to participate as it is a great way to show our community spirit.”

Added chamber executive director Patti Noonan: “Those who bring pumpkins for our downtown display will be entered into a draw to win a $50 gift card to a local business.”

The Halloween decorations don’t stop at Spirit Square.

As part of the festivities, the chamber is also hosting the Armstrong In Gloom decorating contest. Both businesses and residences will compete for a chance to win prizes from local businesses including a lighting gift card from Shepherd’s Hardware and tickets to the 2023 Community Excellence Awards courtesy of Rhythm Productions.

Anyone looking to participate is required to register online at https://bit.ly/GLOOM2022 to have their house or storefront added to the community self-guided tour map.

Those who participate are required to leave their lights on for the judges to review on Oct. 29, 30 and of course for trick or treaters on Monday, Oct. 31.

Maps will be available on Friday, Oct. 28.

The fun continues as ghosts will haunt the streets of Armstrong for the third annual Armstrong Ghost Walk Friday, Oct. 28.

“The theme this year has something for everyone,” said event organizer and volunteer Mark Trussell.

I Put A Spell On You will be presented in historic, downtown Armstrong and begins at Spirit Square on Pleasant Valley Boulevard at 6 p.m. with the last group tour at 8 p.m.

The evening includes theatrical performances at different locations in downtown Armstrong with a cast of more than 30 performers.

While the event is free for all those who dare to walk amongst the ghostly volunteers, hats for giving tips will be placed along the route.

Small groups of around 20 will depart every 10 minutes from Spirit Square.

Hallowe’en fun continues with Caravan Farm Theatre’s Ritual Sound Walk ‘Sparagmos until Oct. 28 plus their annual Walk of Terror featuring Kinshira and Freak Motif Oct. 29.

Historic O’Keefe’ Ranch’s Family Daze in the Corn Maze and its highly entertaining and frightening Field of Screams run until Sunday, Oct. 30.

And finishing off the Hallowe’en fun in Armstrong is the Downtown Trick or Treat on Monday, Oct. 31, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. plus the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department’s bonfire and firework event with hot dogs and hot chocolate beginning at 7:15 p.m. followed by fireworks after 7:45 p.m.

“Thank you to Askew’s Foods Armstrong for providing the food and Tolko for providing the firewood,” said Noonan.

For more information contact the chamber at 250-546-8155, or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

