Armstrong Metalfest gears up for 10th anniversary

A local headbanger’s dream is gearing up for its 10th annual festival.

Submissions to West Metal Entertainment Society’s Armstrong Metalfest 2018 People’s Choice Award via brokenneckradio.com are now open, with the winning band selected through online voting to perform on the 2018 lineup.

“Preparing for their milestone of a decade of metal in Canada’s Okanagan Valley, Armstrong Metalfest is gearing up for their biggest event to date,” said publicist Jon Asher.

The contest runs Feb. 10-24, with the winner announced Feb. 26. Bands interested in applying can submit to djzang@brokenneckradio.com until Feb. 9.

Early bird pre-sale tickets for Armstrong Metalfest are available until Feb. 1 for $95 and are available online at armstrongmetalfest.ca. All tickets provide General Admission and grant access to the festival grounds, camping area and arena from 11 a.m. July 13 until 11:59 p.m. July 14. Free camping is included.

After early bird pre-sale tickets have been sold out and starting Feb.1, the ticket pre-sale price will go up to $125. At the door price will be $165. Day passes are also available.

Related: Celebrating heavy metal culture

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.