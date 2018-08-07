West Metal Entertainment has started a GoFundMe page to recoup costs from the 10th annual festival July 13-14 with a goal of $5,000. (Morning Star file photo)

Armstrong Metalfest seeks financial support

GoFundMe seeking $5,000

Armstrong’s annual metal bash is in need of support.

For a decade, West Metal Entertainment has put Armstrong Metalfest on the stage, and this year was no different. However, unlike in previous years, the 10th edition of the festival, which overtook the Hassen Memorial Arena July 13-14, was unable to break even.

“Each year our costs have steadily grown and, even with our planning throughout this year, it has become more than we can handle. In the past, we were able to recoup any losses through fundraising and personal contributions, but this year it is not enough. Because of various upgrades, such as the stage, and unexpected costs, we are here, asking for your help,” reads the GoFundMe page created July 29 by festival co-founder Jesse Valstar.

As of Aug, 7, eight days after the campaign’s launch, the GoFundMe has raised $3,259 of its $5,000 goal.

According to Valstar, all funds raised will go to covering costs of the 2018 fest with any leftover income going towards the 11th festival in 2019.

“Support of this campaign means we will get to continue to have our yearly heavy metal getaway weekend, and our volunteers will continue to gladly organize it for all you beautiful people,” the page reads.

“This festival is everything to us, and we want to continue to put it on! With your support, we can make it happen.”

The campaign remains open until Sept. 1.

