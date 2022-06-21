Three Scotch In are on the lineup for Armstrong’s Music in the Park returning Fridays. (Morning Star file photo)

Three Scotch In are on the lineup for Armstrong’s Music in the Park returning Fridays. (Morning Star file photo)

Armstrong ready to rock the park

Friday night live music lineup released

Armstrong is all tuned up for Friday night fun this summer.

Music in the Park kicks off Friday, June 24 with The News Band in Memorial Park from 7-9 p.m.

Valley First will be promoting hunger awareness through its Feed the Valley program each evening. Bring a non-perishable food item to Music in the Park or make a donation at the nearest Valley First branch, online at valleyfirst.com or Food Banks B.C. online donations portal.

“Well maintained by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation, Memorial Park is one of Armstrong’s most scenic spots with a swimming pool, children’s water park, playground, exercise equipment and lots of shade for people to come and relax all summer long,” said Rhonda Keating, Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce events coordinator. “So bring a blanket, chairs, snacks and beverages – even your dinner! Relax, enjoy the fresh air and time spent with family and friends.”

The summer lineup continues every Friday:

July 1 – The Goods

July 8 – The Dixie Fried Hep Katz

July 15 – The Keys

July 22 – Three Scotch In

July 29 – The Kris Anders Band

READ MORE: Return of live rock and roll a ‘glorious’ revival in Vernon

READ MORE: ‘Wearing a mask is a big part of how I feel’: Vernon students debate art

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

EntertainmentLive musicThings to do

Previous story
VIDEO: Canadian rock icons sound sweet in Vernon
Next story
Civil jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975

Just Posted

Three Scotch In are on the lineup for Armstrong’s Music in the Park returning Fridays. (Morning Star file photo)
Armstrong ready to rock the park

Const. Kyle Camalush
Vernon RCMP building reconciliation with Indigenous community

North Okanagan Pee Wee Legends Seyja Manson (from left), Halle Harty, Summer Kayle, Bailey Kayle, Jordan Payton and Nicole Payton recently made local minor lacrosse history, becoming the first girls to play as a line together on the floor. (Contributed)
North Okanagan lacrosse girls stand tall against boys’ taunting

Owen Davis celebrates his gold medal at the Skills Canada National competition. (Contributed)
Okanagan College shines at Skills Canada nationals