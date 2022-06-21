Armstrong ready to rock the park

Armstrong is all tuned up for Friday night fun this summer.
Music in the Park kicks off Friday, June 24 with The News Band in Memorial Park from 7-9 p.m.
Valley First will be promoting hunger awareness through its Feed the Valley program each evening. Bring a non-perishable food item to Music in the Park or make a donation at the nearest Valley First branch, online at valleyfirst.com or Food Banks B.C. online donations portal.
“Well maintained by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Parks and Recreation, Memorial Park is one of Armstrong’s most scenic spots with a swimming pool, children’s water park, playground, exercise equipment and lots of shade for people to come and relax all summer long,” said Rhonda Keating, Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce events coordinator. “So bring a blanket, chairs, snacks and beverages – even your dinner! Relax, enjoy the fresh air and time spent with family and friends.”
The summer lineup continues every Friday:
July 1 – The Goods
July 8 – The Dixie Fried Hep Katz
July 15 – The Keys
July 22 – Three Scotch In
July 29 – The Kris Anders Band
