The Okanagan Artists of Canada present Seasons in the Okanagan at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery. (Photo submitted)

Armstrong Spallumcheen gallery opens for season

Opening receptions for School Crossing and Seasons in the Okanagan May 3, 5

Spring has sprung, and with it comes the kickoff to the Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery’s 2018 season.

The walls of the Freeze Gallery are decorated with the workings of Armstrong and Spallumcheen students, from kindergarten through Grade 12, for the sixth-annual School Crossing exhibition.

“The Freeze Gallery is jam-packed with art,” said Lark Lindholm, administrator. “The teachers do an awesome job to really bring art that is very inspiring.”

Lindholm said that Okanagan Indian Band preschoolers will also have work on display in the School Crossing exhibition.

In the main gallery, the work of 44 of 70 Okanagan Artists of Canada members showcase Seasons in the Okanagan.

“We thought we would give our artists an opportunity to paint a variety of things,” said OACS president Sharon Isaaks, adding that their usual theme for the annual Paddlewheel Park Hall Annual Show and Sale is apples.

Mediums vary as much as the landscapes themselves, featuring everything from watercolour to alcohol ink.

The Society, Isaaks said, is continually growing and interested parties aged 18-and-above are invited to attend the meeting every second Wednesday of the month. Those who would like to join the society are then able to join a waiting list.

“With our group growing as much as it has, we’re able to bring more exhibitions to our society,” Isaaks said.

Parker Crook | Reporter

