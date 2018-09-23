Art after Dark draws attention to Greater Vernon Cultural Centre

Art After Dark is a soiree style party designed to cultivate the creative community in Vernon by offering a venue of art, food, drinks, music, and hands-on art activities.

With the referendum nearing, attending Art After Dark is a great way for guests to show they support arts and culture and would like to see a new Greater Vernon Cultural Centre become a reality. Gallery members and non-members are welcome to attend, enjoy a cocktail, make art and talk about the value of such a facility.

“Add your voice for culture. As the voting citizens of Greater Vernon, you have the ability to shape our community, shape our future. Come out to Art After Dark, invite your friends and enjoy the exhibitions after hours. Bring someone new to see what we offer and then open the discussion about how relevant and important it is to build cultural institutions for our community,” said Dauna Kennedy Grant, executive director.

The event is not about politics, but art can invoke a social commentary and this is the time and place to ask questions on both sides of the spectrum. The Vernon Public Art Gallery is a place where open discussion and expression is encouraged.

Art After Dark will feature music by DJ Chris Antonian, as well as art activities everyone can take part in. There will be appetizers and food tasting available from local community partners The Arcadian Kitchen and Shabbang Curbside Eats and Catering, as well as wine, beer, and a special cocktail drink sponsored by Village Green Liquor Store.

The event will feature a one-time installation of work by Evan Berg and Charles Landa, students in the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies at UBC Okanagan. Berg focuses on video and sculpture, while Landa works with animation and photography. The Art After Dark photobooth is always popular for social media users. All of the current exhibitions will be open for guests to peruse as well.

Tickets are $20 each, or $15 for members, available at the Gallery or online www.vernonpublicartgallery.com/art-dark/ Suggested attire for Art After Dark is cocktail party chic.

