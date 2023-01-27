Art full of Heart at Vernon gallery

It’s all hearts at Headbones Gallery for the month of love.
The Old Kamloops Road gallery features the symbol for its February show with Jim Dine, AJ Jaeger, Cecilia Stelini and Pedie Wolfund. A royal high tea and reception kicks off the show called Heart Feb. 5 from 2-5 p.m. The exhibition runs until March 19, open by appointment Wednesday to Saturday from 12 – 5 p.m., call 250-307-5595.
“Extrapolated versions of heart iconography are now commonplace from the relentless emojis that pepper messages today to the ubiquitous joys and pressures of Valentine’s Day,” Headbones owner Julie Oakes said.
Dine, muscly abstract painter and self-described romantic, uses the symbol as a template for exploring colour, texture, composition – tools of the trade – and unavoidably context with the implied meaning and graphic relief of the commonly understood symbol.
Jaeger’s installation of seven sculptural hearts that occupied the satellite space at the Kelowna International Airport from 2016 – 2017, titled Wanderlust brought heart before the eyes of thousands of travellers. These giant hearts rendered in paper, film tape, felt, twigs, painted canvas, metal and gauze used the same heart shape rekindled each time it was reworked by the limitations and freedoms inherent in the diverse materials. Six of these hearts now reside in the University of British Columbia Okanagan collection granting students within diverse disciplines the respite of a symbol recognized as positive and yet unique.
Stelini approaches affairs of the heart from a visceral stance. A multimedia artist based in Brazil, her works include performance, installation, sculpture, and photography often using her own body as an element in the construction.
The sculptures, displayed in plexiglass boxes as if worthy of worship or so rare as to have to be protected, use heart (the organ) shapes. Stelini had in fact used pig’s hearts in her performances, not the least squeamish of the interior body or of using other species as she acknowledges that “people’s bodies, the natural elements, and the ritual become the hybrid universe of these works.”
Wolfund is best known for large abstract works, associated with the Ninth Street Women, conversant with them, literally. Her works have been recognized within the same arena as Dine where her hearts are clearly hearts but not without a good wish. A publication of her heart paintings came out in 2011, Find Your Heart Book Two. The author Dianne Collins put it best: “This book is more than an extraordinary collection of paintings. It is an experience of transformation and unity, of light and love.”
