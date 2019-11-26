Jacqueline Palmer was one of five local artists who spent four days at A.O. Wheeler Hut in the Roger Pass area of Glacier National Park for the annual Art in the Park initiative in 2018. (Peter Hoang)

Glacier Ntional Park art retreat program looking for artists for summer of 2020

The art created will be showcased at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre and tour the province

The 2020 Art in the Park program is looking for 2-D artist participants.

Hosted by Parks Canada, the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre, with the support of the Alpine Club of Canada, Art in the park connects Canadians to Glacier National Park through art by providing an in-park retreat experience for selected artists.

The works they create will be showcased at the arts centre and other urban centres in Western Canada.

READ MORE: Inspired by nature: Artists explore Glacier National Park for annual Art in the Park residency

“By creating work from their experiences in the park, artists can foster a sense of connection to this special place,” said a news release. “Through artists’ participation, Parks Canada hopes to expand the way the park is seen by local residents, staff, visitors and audiences beyond park boundaries.”

The 2020 retreat will be from July 13-July 17.

Participants will spend four nights at A.O. Wheeler Hut in Glacier National Park, exploring, photographing, sketching and, depending on their medium, producing works of art.

Studio and work time as well as opportunities to explore locations farther away from the hut will be part of the retreat.

“It is expected that artists will work full time on artistic projects while in the park,” said the news release.

Each artist is required to produced three high quality works of art for the exhibition, which will run from Nov. 5-Nov. 26 in Revelstoke and travel after that.

For more information contact the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre at 250-814-0261 or info@revelstokeartgallery.ca

Or find the application form online.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Young talent celebrates Beethoven in Vernon

Just Posted

Lumby students to spread more joy at Christmas Light Up

Decorated ornaments will be attached to food bank requests and hung on the Light Up tree Dec. 1

Young talent celebrates Beethoven in Vernon

NOCCA presents An Evening Celebrating Beethoven Dec. 1

North Okanagan regional district to host open house tomorrow

Learn more about the district’s projects and services offered Nov. 27

Horse drawn carriage rides through Armstrong’s winter wonderland

Horse Drawn Okanagan saw more than 1,700 guests from around the world in 2018

Vernon emergency camping policies unchanged

Coun. Scott Anderson’s idea to move tents from Polson Park to City Hall Plaza will be discussed today

Long time coming: Grey Cup parade to take over downtown Winnipeg

It’s their first championship since a 50-11 win over Edmonton in the 1990 title game

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Hitting delete button on hockey traditions

Midget hockey will be no more, but what’s next?

Glacier Ntional Park art retreat program looking for artists for summer of 2020

The art created will be showcased at the Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre and tour the province

Border jumper tossed bags out of plane before arrest at B.C. airport

U.S. Customs and the RCMP worked to catch the suspect

Human rights complaint filed against Vancouver School Board for handling of racist video

Critics say the school has only engaged in ‘damage control’

B.C. police complaint review committee report makes 38 recommendations

The report says audited results from the commissioner were positive

Former Burns Lake mayor to be sentenced for sex crimes against minors

Luke Strimbold pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault involving boys in May

Morning Start: Will the earth survive when the sun becomes a red giant?

Your morning start for Tuesday, November 26th, 2019

B.C. provided $830M in fossil fuel subsidies in 2017-18: report

B.C. committed $902 million over the next three years to CleanBC

Most Read