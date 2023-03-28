Art to grace walls of Vernon mall

Works from nearly 40 local artists will be on display at the Village Green Shopping Centre April 6-27

The Village Green Shopping Centre will soon be adorned with the works of dozens of local artists.

The Okanagan Artists of Canada Society has announced their newest show in the Vernon mall. After the success of the last displays, the mall’s management team has invited the group back for a spring show.

The diversity of 38 local artists will be showcased for three weeks with contact information available for all artists for the convenience of customers wishing to purchase quality local artworks.

“We are excited to once again host and feature the beautiful works of art from the many incredible local artists representing the Okanagan Artists of Canada,” said Darren Robinson, marketing director for the Village Green Shopping Centre. “It is our pleasure to offer further exposure to the creative talent that thrives and exists within our community and region.”

The Okanagan Artists of Canada Society is a non-profit society and art club whose membership is made up of talented and creative artists from Vernon and the surrounding areas. Celebrating its 77th year, the society is one of the oldest art associations in B.C. and many of its alumni have become well known Canadian artists.

The show runs from April 6 to April 27 during mall hours.

