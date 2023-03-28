Artworks from 38 local artists will be on display in the Village Green Shopping Centre in Vernon from April 6-27, 2023. (Submitted photo)

Artworks from 38 local artists will be on display in the Village Green Shopping Centre in Vernon from April 6-27, 2023. (Submitted photo)

Art to grace walls of Vernon mall

Works from nearly 40 local artists will be on display at the Village Green Shopping Centre April 6-27

The Village Green Shopping Centre will soon be adorned with the works of dozens of local artists.

The Okanagan Artists of Canada Society has announced their newest show in the Vernon mall. After the success of the last displays, the mall’s management team has invited the group back for a spring show.

The diversity of 38 local artists will be showcased for three weeks with contact information available for all artists for the convenience of customers wishing to purchase quality local artworks.

“We are excited to once again host and feature the beautiful works of art from the many incredible local artists representing the Okanagan Artists of Canada,” said Darren Robinson, marketing director for the Village Green Shopping Centre. “It is our pleasure to offer further exposure to the creative talent that thrives and exists within our community and region.”

The Okanagan Artists of Canada Society is a non-profit society and art club whose membership is made up of talented and creative artists from Vernon and the surrounding areas. Celebrating its 77th year, the society is one of the oldest art associations in B.C. and many of its alumni have become well known Canadian artists.

The show runs from April 6 to April 27 during mall hours.

READ MORE: ‘No shortage of vibrancy’ at Ignite the Arts Festival’s Walk in Penticton

READ MORE: ‘Healing energy for all living things’: Syilx artist unveils new mural in Penticton

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Artart exhibitVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Amanda Marshall taking comeback tour to Kelowna

Just Posted

Artworks from 38 local artists will be on display in the Village Green Shopping Centre in Vernon from April 6-27, 2023. (Submitted photo)
Art to grace walls of Vernon mall

Protesters were outside Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu’s office on Monday, as a part of the province-wide, Frack Free B.C campaign (Green Party photo).
Frack Free B.C protest converges in Vernon

Vernon Winter Carnival located at 3401-35th Avenue. (Vernon Morning Star file photo)
Vernon Winter Carnival seeking input at AGM

Police in Vernon are in search of Vanessa Vanderest, 26, who has been missing from her Vernon home since March 21, 2023. (RCMP photo)
Police seek help finding missing Vernon woman

Pop-up banner image