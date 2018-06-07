New to the Enderby Arts Festival Market this year is the addition of a painted chair auction. (Photo submitted)

Artisans sought for Enderby market

Ninth annual Enderby Arts Festival Artisan Market July 28.

The Enderby and District Arts Council is once again calling out to artisans and crafters who wish to participate in the ninth annual Enderby Arts Festival Artisan Market July 28.

“We urge local artisans not to miss out on this opportunity, as each year the festival attracts more interest, ” said Neil Fidler, arts festival coordinator. “There is space for about 45 vendors and it will fill up.”

In the centre of everything between the Food Court and the Market, is the Grant Russell Stage with all day music and activities. In Belvidere Park is the popular Family Fun Zone with face painting, activities for children, miniature goats and entertainers including local puppeteer Val Hilliker.

New this year is the Painted Chair Auction where chairs painted by local artists and others will be auctioned off to help fund art programs and events in Enderby and District.

To register as a vendor email artsfestival@enderbyartscouncil.ca or phone 250-838-0577.

