Lavington artist Nancy Vince’s solo exhibition runs at Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames during the month of May.. (Photo submitted)

Artist adds whimsy to Nadine’s

Nancy Vince is Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames artist of the month for May

Prepare to take a whimsical journey when artist Nancy Vince displays her original art at Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames.

Entitled Happy Art — Finding Your Zen, the exhibition will be shown during the month of May.

It was only a few years ago that Vince began creating her colourful, whimsical illustrations, which she calls happy art.

“After a health scare, a class in Zen doodling at the Vernon Community Arts Centre had me discovering a whole new world of meditative art,” said Vince. “I found the freedom to create playful images that made me feel good. Seeing smiles on people’s faces kept me going back to the drawing board.”

Vince attributes her subject matter to a love of gardening, fairy tales and folk stories.

Related: Lavington artist dabbles in the whimsical

“My first artistic endeavour actually took place when I lived in Maple Ridge and created an award-winning garden,” said Vince, adding her garden was featured in two magazines and on HGTV. “My friend and I organized garden tours for Sunshine Dreams for Kids and raised more than $32,000 to send kids to Disneyland for the day.”

Retirement brought Vince and her husband Al to the Vernon area, and it was here where she started creating her art.

Vince’s first illustrations were originally drawn in black and white, but her love of colour soon took over.

Her bold and bright illustrations are not your typical landscapes. Her imagination flows onto the paper, where giant flowers grow and birds fly freely through the sky.

“I have fun hiding critters into my illustrations. I want the viewer to look for things beyond what is plainly visible. It adds to the whimsy,” said Vince.

Vince has displayed her work in a number of group shows at Nadine’s, the Vernon Public Art Gallery, Vernon Community Art Centre and the Ribbon Show at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Art Gallery, where she received second place for people’s choice on one of her pieces.

“Nadine’s will be the first time I show a large body of my original work,” said Vince. “It’s exciting to have this work up for the public to see. I hope to see smiles on people’s faces when they look at the work and maybe they will see something unexpected.”

Vince’s work is available for viewing at Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames, 3101-31st Avenue. An open house for Vince is May 12 from 1 to 3 p.m.

 

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Grand Sommelier Express returns for third year

Just Posted

Travis Fox gets three years in crash that killed two women

McKimm sentenced Fox to three years in a federal pen for each impaired driving causing death charge.

Vernon Day of Mourning asks us all to remember those who have fallen

There were 158 work-related deaths in B.C. in 2017

Armstrong declares state of emergency

Weather forecast could lead to flooding issues, as happened in March

Lake Country building permits generate more revenue than expected

The district keeps growing

Park closed for construction

Work begins at Hurlburt Park, but lake access will remain open

VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Merritt, Cache Creek put on flood watch as hot temperatures melt mid-level snow packs

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

On Day of Mourning, Fernie remembers victims of ammonia leak tragedy

“We can never forget the men we lost,” said Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

Nicholas Butcher found guilty of second-degree murder of yoga instructor

12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury delivered verdict Saturday after five hours of deliberation

Tackling reconciliation: Group tries to understand Indigenous perspectives

Reconciliation is about forming relationships with local First Nation communities, says organizers

8 women and 2 men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

The dead ranged in age from 22 to 94 and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan

VIDEO: Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players

NHL players Sean Monahan of Calgary Flames, Brendan Gallagher of Montreal Canadiens attended

Reported illnesses from eating raw B.C oysters appear to be dropping

A total of 172 cases of gastrointestinal illness linked to oyster consumption have been reported

VIDEO: How Meghan Markle is reppin’ Canadian fashion internationally

The soon-to-be princess has a thing for locally made clothing out of eastern Canada

Most Read

  • Artist adds whimsy to Nadine’s

    Nancy Vince is Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames artist of the month for May