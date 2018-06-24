Marlise Witschi is Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames artist of the month for July. (Cropped Witschi painting)

Artist digs deep for abstract work at Nadine’s

Marlise Witschi is Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames artist of the month for July

Painting isn’t something Marlise Witschi simply wants to do, it’s something she needs to do.

Witschi, the Swiss-born artist and member of the Federation of Canadian Artists and North Okanagan Arts Council, will showcase her unique and abstract work at Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames for the month of July, with an opening reception July 6 from 7-9 p.m. where light refreshments will be served alongside live entertainment.

“Making art reconnects me to the torrent of life in its rawness, full of endless possibilities,” Witschi said.

“I paint what wants to be expressed, taking the freedom to follow an inner voice I don’t even really know what it is. All I know is I have to do it – I have no choice – like a servant or slave to something beyond my control, that wants to be born.”

Witschi began painting at a young age and learned the foundation of her craft from her father who was an avid painter and sculptor. Since 2007, Witschi has taken numerous classes and workshops with signature members of the Federation of Canadian Artists and international artists to hone her craft.

“I wish that you, the viewer, feel touched somewhere in your Essence, where we are all the same. That’s what interests me the most,” Witschi said. “We may like a painting or not – and this touching happens beyond likes and dislikes.”

Nadine Wilson, owner, said Witschi has contributed to the gallery for about three years.

“Her work is unique and all abstract,” Wilson said. “(She is) a very accomplished artist, a lovely and gracious person.”

Witschi loves the connection between artist and viewer formed through abstract work.

“(What) I love about abstract art (is) that you are free to perceive whatever you want, which is your own creative process,” Witschi said. “In this sense, the act of creation takes place as much in the viewer as in the painter.

“My greatest wish is to touch the viewer on a deep soul level and help them recognize the stillness and peace that permeates all of life regardless of the shapes and events.”

