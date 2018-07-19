Robin LeDrew will discuss her paintings and process at the Lumby Library July 28. (Photo submitted)

Artist shares work at Lumby Library

Robin LeDrew will discuss her paintings and process July 28 from noon to 1 p.m.

Robin LeDrew’s series Night Vision is a record of the animals that have made their presence known on the land where she has lived for nearly fifty years. The paintings on display are acrylic and include transfers of bush elements.

LeDrew will discuss her paintings and process on Saturday, July 28 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lumby Library.

Related: Bridging generations through art

The library, a branch of the Okanagan Regional Library, is located at Box 116, 2250 Shields Avenue, Lumby. Call the branch at 250-547-9528 or visit www.orl.bc.ca for more information.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Indigenous Okanagan beatboxer featured in video series YAS

Just Posted

Complete list of B.C. Interior wildfire coverage

Up-to-date information on blazes happening the Kamloops Wildfire Centre

BX wildfire a ‘fire of note’

Blaze now 1.2 hectares

Smoky skies causes Okanagan-wide air quality issues

Central Okanagan pushed to high risk

Vernon poet shines bright light on struggle with homelessness

Book launch for John La Greca’s Homeless Memorial is at Gallery Vertigo July 21

UPDATED: No air attack yet at BX wildfire

Tuesday night storm causes wildfire in BX and residential fire in East Hill

Breaking: More evacuation orders for Mount Eneas wildfire, south of Peachland

The BC Wildfire Service is battling a large wildfire alongside Highway 97 in Peachland.

Ontario, Saskatchewan premiers join together to oppose federal carbon plan

Saskatchewan is already involved in a court case over the tax

For-profit ridesharing legislation long overdue: BC Conservatives

Interim party leader Scott Anderson said the provincial government should step out of the way

Owner of fruit stand recounts ‘flames popping up everywhere’ from wildfire near Peachland

The Mount Eneas wildfire is burning at about 200 hectares south of Peachland

After cave rescue, soccer boys pray for protection at Thai temple

On Wednesday evening, the boys and coach were released from hospital

Gymnastics sex abuse victims join hands, accept courage award at ESPYs

The women who spoke out against the abuse by Larry Nassar stood together Wednesday night

Lumby cleanup a success

More than a garbage can full of trash, bucket of recycling, half bucket of cigarette butts gathered

Artist shares work at Lumby Library

Robin LeDrew will discuss her paintings and process July 28 from noon to 1 p.m.

Update: Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire burns overnight

The wildfire across the lake from Peachland is burning at 200 hectares

Most Read

  • Artist shares work at Lumby Library

    Robin LeDrew will discuss her paintings and process July 28 from noon to 1 p.m.