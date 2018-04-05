The Enderby and District Arts Council and Enderby Artists’ Initiative launch their Painted Chair Project to help fund art programs and events in Enderby and District. (Photo submitted)

Artists grab a seat for Enderby project

Artists sought for a Painted Chair Project

The Enderby and District Arts Council and Enderby Artists’ Initiative are launching their Painted Chair Project to help fund art programs and events in Enderby and District.

They are inviting the community to show off its artistic abilities by painting chairs. The donated chairs will then be auctioned during the Enderby Arts Festival July 28.

“Prior to the festival, chairs will be displayed around town and a first, second and third place People’s Choice will be awarded,” said Valerie Rogers, spokesperson.

“So check your basement, garage or attic for an old chair, stool, or small bench and get painting.”

For more information stop by the Courtyard Gallery at #104 – 907 Belvedere St., Tuts Treasures at 617 Cliff Ave., email artsfestival@enderbyartscouncil.ca. or phone Karen at 250-838-9305 or Jean at 250-540-1474.

