Artists sought for Armstrong Canada Day happenings

The All Canadian Pop UP! Art Market is looking for artists to showcase their works on Canada Day

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce announces a new addition to Canada Day.

The All Canadian Pop UP! Art Market is the third initiative in the chamber’s planned Pop Up! series designed to connect local residents and visitors with artists.

“We invite everyone to experience Armstrong Spallumcheen’s vibrant art community in this new format,” said second Vice President Peter Rotzetter. “The series is designed to showcase the talent right here in our community.”

Opening after the official Canada Day ceremony July 1 at Memorial Park in Armstrong, artists, artisans and makers will be utilizing the space to sell works of art, demonstrate and produce creative projects throughout the day.

Guided by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Community Tourism Plan, offering creative spaces assists in developing a stronger vibrant atmosphere while stimulating visitation and trade through cultural tourism.

“We are extremely proud to be taking a fresh approach in supporting opportunities for artists to showcase their creative abilities while adding positive and exciting energy to our annual Canada Day celebration,” said Andrew Laird, AS Chamber of Commerce President. “We are committed to developing a cohesive community that supports local economic growth and this initiative is another platform for successfully accomplishing this goal.”

For more information or for applications to participate, contact the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce at 546-8155 or email manager@aschamber.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.