Arts and leadership conference set to rock Kelowna

Hundreds of musicians and artists are expected at the fifth annual Levite Summit March 2-3 in Kelowna.

This arts and leadership conference packs more than 30 sessions and workshops into two days, with plenty of options to be equipped practically and spiritually. The conference features two keynote speakers this year: best-selling author and pastor of the Meeting House, Bruxy Cavey, and Jason Ballard of Youth Alpha.

“For the past 20 years I’ve worked as a worship pastor and professional musician. My artistic friends and I are always looking for ways I can help others grow in their gifts and talents. The Levite Summit is the place where that happens,” said Jon Buller, co-founder of the Levite Summit.

“We’ve added two ‘tracks’ this year, one especially for student age, and one with our partner Compassion Canada about justice and compassion. Combined with tracks for music and worship, tech, visual art, and general electives in everything from prayer to social media skills, this is a conference with truly wide appeal. Let’s not forget the large group main sessions with a teaching, music and artistic experience offered with excellence. I know people will love it.”

Award-winning musicians leading worship at the event include Corey Doak, Graham Ord, Curtis Tulman, Raquel Cole and Buller, who brings the popular worship event Hear the Music night to Kelowna to conclude the conference on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Renowned producer Roy Salmond will lead a preconference songwriting workshop Friday for songwriters of all levels who want to improve their craft. Space is limited for this premium conference filled with learning, inspiration and spiritual care.

The Levite Summit is a non denominational conference presented by Hear the Music Ministries, a registered non profit, and supported by partners including Compassion Canada, praisecharts.com, Columbia Bible College, Ambrose University and Printech.

To register, visit levitesummit.com.