ArtWalk kicks off in Lake Country

The 25th annual art event is held at the Community Complex

Kelowna artist Sara Gagnon flicks a few water droplets on to her art piece during the 15 minute Paint Off for the annual Art Walk at the Lake Country Community Complex Saturday. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Follow the colourful flags because Lake Country’s 25th annual ArtWalk kicked off this morning at the Community Complex.

The event has been growing each year, with more than 300 artists and 7,000 visitors expected this year.

The venue size has also increased, Wise said.

After its initial location and startup, the walk moved to George Elliot Secondary’s gymnasium and it continues to expand, now using up the entire space of the community complex and stretches to the Lake Country Art Gallery down the street.

READ MORE: Celebrating 25 years of Lake Country ArtWalk

It’s also helped establish Lake Country as an art-focused community.

This year’s theme is the “Art of our Times,” which coincides with the Lake Country Art Gallery’s latest exhibition “Sign of the Times: the Art of Protest” which will have gallery members and Art Walk artists contributing their opinions about the current local and global climate.

Visit venues, displays, performances, buy original art and watch artists compete in hour-long Quick Painting and 15 minutes Paint Off competitions Sept. 8 and 9 at the Community Complex. Admission is $2.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

The 25th annual Art Walk was celebrated at the Lake Country Community Complex Saturday. - Carli Berry/Capital News