Aspiring Armstrong actor’s career moving forward

Robert Stratford’s first commercial hits the airwaves

Armstrong-born actor, Robert Stratford can’t be stopped.

After a successful start, both on and off the screen in high-profile projects including Riverdale, Blackway, The 100 and Richard Says Goodbye, the 21-year-old performer’s career appears to be continuing on its upward trajectory, with his first “major” commercial, Put Your Adult On Pause, for BC Dairy, airing now. His mother, Julie, said it hit the air on Monday, Feb. 26.

WATCH

Robert Stratford’s BC Dairy commercial

Stratford said her son has also earned a “small speaking role” in the upcoming feature film PEACE, which is written and directed by Academy Award®-winning director Robert David Port. Port is a producer and writer, known for Numb3rs and Agent X. He won an Oscar in 2003 for his documentary Twin Towers.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Richard Bausch, PEACE, is being co-produced by Enderby’s Rick Dugdale (An Ordinary Man, Intrigo Trilogy) and Richard Bullock, and was filmed in Vernon.

Erin Christie

Morning Star Staff

erin.christie@vernonmorningstar.com
