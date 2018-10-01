Aussie bluesman to rock Lorenzo’s Cafe

Grammy-elected, and Blues Hall of Fame Australian artist Michael Charles will claim the stage and hopes to embrace all with an elevated level of energy and a guitar-driven journey through 35 years and 35 releases of his original music.

Charles will rock the Lorenzo’s Cafe stage Oct. 6.

Leading off with an explosive blues number, publicist Jane Rogers said she hopes the audience is captivated by well-rehearsed precision, experiencing original blues, blues-based rock, inspiring ballads, as well as some well-known covers.

“As in all of Michael Charles’ performances and recordings his guitar is kept forefront and is the driving force behind his music,” Rogers said.

Charles’ musical pilgrimage started over five decades ago in his birthplace Melbourne, Australia. While enjoying a successful musical crusade of touring, recording, and numerous television and radio appearances in his homeland, Michael received an invitation from Buddy Guy’s management to appear at the infamous Legends in Chicago.

Graciously accepting the honour, Charles travelled the 12,500 miles and took the stage with Guy. After numerous trips back and forth, Charles made the monumental and life-changing decision to make America his home. Charles worked the whole Chicago blues circuit performing with Buddy Guy, Phil Guy, James Cotton, Eddy Clearwater, Junior Wells, George Baze, as well as touring with blues legend, Jimmy Dawkins.

Through the next twenty years, and now a eight times Grammy elected artist, Charles enjoyed being featured in numerous television and radio broadcasts and several music magazines, along with gracing countless stages and pages including Chicago Blues Fest, Philadelphia Jazz and Blues Fest, Windy City Live Television, WGN TV, JBTV, The Chicago Tribune, The Chicago Sun-Times, and The College Music Journal.

In 2015, Charles received the extreme honour of an induction into the Blues Hall of Fame. Charles’ discography is comprised of 34 releases including a double CD 30-year anthology released in 2014 and the live CD Concert at the Nest, released in the winter of 2015.

In 2016, an Australian film producer started work on a documentary chronicling the musical career of Charles. The documentary was released in March of 2018. It is an inspirational film of his journey of passion, determination and the belief in oneself.

At this time, Charles is travelling his 11th consecutive tour in 2018, the A to Z Tour, which will once again take him to the far corners of the USA, Canada and Australia. The 2018 Tour promises a multitude of concerts and publicity appearances as Charles performs a whole new list of cities, festivals, and nightspots and revisits some favourite venues from the last ten tours.

Charles’ Lorzeno’s Cafe gig is Oct. 6. $15 cover. Doors open at 6 p.m. for dinner. Music begins at about 8 p.m. The work of Lunda Megli will also be on display at Lorenzo’s Cafe during the performance.

