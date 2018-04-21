Austin Powers ‘Mini-Me’, Verne Troyer, dies at 49

Facebook page confirmed his death Saturday afternoon

Actor Verne Troyer has dies at the age of 49.

The actor, best known for his role of Mini-Me in the Austin Powers movies, died Saturday, according to a statement on his official Facebook page.

“Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible,” the statement reads.

“Depression and suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside.”

Troyer posted a statement to Instagram earlier this month, sharing with his fans that he was seeking treatment for alcoholism.

A post shared by Verne Troyer (@vernetroyer) on

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Producer, DJ Avicii found dead at 28

Just Posted

Open letter to Premier John Horgan

LETTER: Group called First Things First Okanagan promotes action on climate change

Former mayor Marty Bootsma dies

Cancer claims life of longtime Salmon Arm politician

Flying with hope

BOOMER TALK: Vernon resident writes about being a benefactor of Hope Air

City recognizes national Day of Mourning

City of Vernon to host event Friday, 10:30 a.m., at city hall

Earth Day efforts undertaken in Coldstream

Society to Keep Kal Lake Blue cleans up Coldstream Creek, Girl Guides pick up trash on Silver Star Road

VIDEO: Moose found licking salt off B.C. man’s pickup truck

Tab Baker was in his garage in Prince George when the small moose gave his truck a clean

Austin Powers ‘Mini-Me’, Verne Troyer, dies at 49

Facebook page confirmed his death Saturday afternoon

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Alberta man dead after snowmobile collision on B.C. mountain

The incident occurred on Boulder Mountain Friday morning

B.C. parents grieving teen’s overdose death say it started with opioid prescription

Elliot Eurchuk, 16, died at his Oak Bay home Friday, after taking street drugs to sleep

VIDEO: 33 Oliver-area homes evacuated due to flooding

Flooding in the Sportsman Bowl area has swelled drastically over course of one week

16 of 20 fastest improving B.C. schools are public: Fraser Institute

Independent elementary schools remain at top of the chart in think tank’s annual report card

NAFTA: Talks continue through weekend in scramble to get a deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called negotiations ‘perpetual’

Pulp mill fined $900,000 for leaking effluent into B.C. lake

Mackenzie Pulp Mill pleaded guilty to depositing deleterious substance into water frequented by fish

Most Read

  • Austin Powers ‘Mini-Me’, Verne Troyer, dies at 49

    Facebook page confirmed his death Saturday afternoon