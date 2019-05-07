photo-contributed

Avant-garde icon Keiji Haino to peform at the Pyramid

The internationally renowned experimental guitarist will be at The Summerhill Pyramid Winery

Internationally renowned experimental guitarist and noise-smith Keiji Haino will be giving a solo performance on May 23 in the Pyramid at the Summerhill Winery in Kelowna.

This concert is the 34th installment of the Skin And Bones Music Series. Now in its fifth year of production, Skin And Bones is an Okanagan Arts Award nominated concert series dedicated to the presentation of experimental music in the Okanagan, produced through the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art.

READ MORE: Drake breaks Taylor Swift’s record at Billboard Music Awards

READ MORE: Celebrity chefs, glitter bars, makeup artists: How music fests sweeten VIP experiences

Born in 1952 in Chiba, Japan, Haino was initially drawn to theatre as inspired by Antonin Artaud. But an encounter with The Doors led Haino into music, where he has examined and absorbed a wide range of genres from the early blues of Blind Lemon Jefferson, European medieval music, Iannis Xenakis, Blue Cheer, Syd Barrett, and Charlie Parker. In 1970 he became the vocalist for the group Lost Aaraaf, named after Edgar Allan Poe’s poem, while developing as a self-taught guitarist and percussionist. In 1978 Haino formed the seminal rock band Fushitsusha. Since 1988 he has been internationally active as a solo performer or leading a variety of ensembles including garage psychedelia Aihiyo, power trio Nazoranai, as well as collaborations with Jim O’Rourke, Peter Brötzmann, Fred Frith, John Zorn, Derek Bailey, and many others. Keiji Haino has released more than 170 recordings and performed at least 1,500 concerts.

Keiji Haino performs in the Pyramid at the Summerhill Winery as part of the Skin and Bones Music Series on May 23. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 8 p.m.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Disney slates Fox films, ‘Avatar’ pushed another year

Just Posted

Restorations finished on Kalamalka Rotary pier

The pier is open to the public now

Health and wellness on display in Vernon

Event showcases guest speakers and demonstrations

Two Kelowna intersections only spots in Okanagan getting new speed cameras

Intersections in the Lower Mainland, Kamloops and Nanaimo to get new speed-detection technology

Vernon man seeks witness to incident that resulted in serious head injury

A Go Fund Me has been set up to aid Darrell Moulsdales with expenses related to his recovery

Polson Park road maintenance causes closure

Park will remain open while road work takes place.

Dancing birds caught on camera

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Okanagan man charged with hunting out of season

Guenter Wilcsek had his first court appearance Tuesday and will be in court again May 21

Toddler air lifted to hospital after falling from dock near Squamish

The girl, 18-months-old, was air lifted to BC Children’s Hospital after falling into water at Porteau Cove

Summer-like heat hits B.C. this week

Flooding isn’t likely according to forecasters

Man who allegedly beat mother charged

Kevin Lee Barrett was charged with attempted murder

Mexicans arrested at Peace Arch border after hiding under garbage bags on train

The three men are in custody at Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma

Naked man takes run down aisles of Saskatchewan food store

Calvin John Jobb is being asked to pay the Prince Albert Superstore almost $200 to cover food

Penticton RCMP narrowing down on B&E suspects

Supt. De Jager said officers have suspects in mind, crime spree not unprecedented

Black bear helps himself to some dinner in Peachland woman’s garden

A picture of a black bear shows the bear sitting on the woman’s porch

Most Read