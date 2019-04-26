Avengers: Endgame opens to large crowds in the Okanagan

Rich Nobert, who owns Castle Comics on Main Street, said fans are excited about the Avengers: Endgame because it is the finale to more than a decade and 21 other films. (Robin Grant/Penticton Western News)

Thursday was a big night for Marvel movie fans in Penticton with the opening of the final film in the franchise, Avengers: Endgame.

Rich Nobert, who owns Castle Comics on Main Street, said fans are “so stoked” because the movie wraps up more than a decade and 21 other films.

“I think people are really excited to see what’s going to happen in the future because this movie is going to wrap up a lot of the characters,” he said.

The movies are so popular because Marvel Studios has done an excellent job of creating the characters, he said.

“I hope every one of the main characters get their due because some of these guys, like Robert Downey Jr., the guys who have been there from the beginning, I hope they give them all the credit that’s due for what has gone on in this franchise.”

The added hype around the film is a result of the filmmakers making the villain, Thanos who is played by actor Josh Brolin, relatable.

“People can relate to what he’s trying to do. He sacrifices the one thing he cares about just to do what he thinks is right. Doesn’t mean we all agree that what he is doing is right. He believes what he is doing is the only thing he can do,” said Nobert. “Those are the most brilliant villains of all time because they believe they are doing the right thing.”

Avengers: Endgame is playing at Landmark Cinemas.

