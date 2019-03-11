Keith Harder’s ILL Winds: East, 2017, will be on display at the Vernon Public Art Gallery until May 11. (Submitted Photo)

Aviation art exhibit soars in Vernon

Children of Icarus by Keith Harder on display at Art Gallery

Creativity is reaching new heights at the Vernon Public Art Gallery.

The opening reception of Children of Icarus by Keith Harder takes place March 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Vernon Public Art Gallery, 3228 31st Ave. The event is open to the public and admission is by donation.

Over in Lumby, you can check out the Frontiers of Creativity exhibit

“Harder’s photorealistic work of cloud formations and aviation are stunning to look at, but this exhibition challenges you to look deeper into the context in which the individual pieces were created,” said Dauna Kennedy, VPAG Executive Director. “We are excited to bring this work to Vernon and hope you make a point of stopping in to see Children of Icarus.”

Harder’s exhibition Children of Icarus, featured in the Topham Brown Memorial Gallery from March 14 – May 11, brings together two distinct bodies of paintings, both of which directly and indirectly reference aviation and the human condition. The most recent large-scale paintings in the series titled ILL Winds portray the meteorological phenomena of cloud formations while the small-scale, intimate paintings from the series titled Anamnesis highlight the details of decrepit fuselages of vintage airplanes.

This exhibition is proudly sponsored by the Kelowna International Airport.

Archie and his Riverdale world are subject of B.C. university conference

Federal funding will support tree fruit industry

The federal government came to BC Tree Fruits in Kelowna to announce the $4.2M investment

Collision on Highway 97B claims life

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on March 11 the RCMP were called to a crash near Mellors Store

Guilty plea entered on fentanyl trafficking charge in Vernon

Wade Appell pleaded guilty to one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Vernon announcement benefits B.C. farmers

Federal agriculture minister announces help for B.C. farmers who dealt with financial losses in 2018

RCMP release security footage of stolen golden retriever from yard in Okanagan

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public to help identify the woman in the video running with Atlas

Grant allows for West Kelowna Shelter Society’s meal program to continue

A $20,000 West Kelowna city grant helps keep the shelter programs running

B.C. pipeline site not original location of Indigenous artifacts

Coastal GasLink is building a natural gas pipeline where artifacts were found

Archie and his Riverdale world are subject of B.C. university conference

Second annual event takes place in Abbotsford at the University of the Fraser Valley on March 13

Beloved vinyl record collection stolen

Shuswap owners would like cherished records taken with trailer returned, no questions asked

Prepare for long wait times at Kelowna International Airport

YLW expects to have 100,000 travellers over spring break

Nasti Weather coming to Vernon

Caetani Centre welcomes Abigail Lapell and joining band for initimate show

Man waving a hammer arrested at South Okanagan city hall

Penticton bylaw services assisted in removing the man who was causing a disturbance

Eight-lane pool identified as priority for new rec centre

Salmon Arm to pursue multi-use facility instead of performing arts space

