Derek Edwards is excited to be performing out west again. Submitted photo

Derek Edwards is excited to be performing out west again. Submitted photo

Award winning Canadian comedian coming back to Vernon

Derek Edwards will perform his new 90-minute show ‘In Praise of the Ostrich’

Derek Edwards is kind of like your funniest friend.

The stand-up comic is super easy going, and chuckles along as he’s telling joke-after-joke. His affable personality makes you want to root for him, and crowds have for three decades.

His first tour of British Columbia since BC (Before COVID-19) was slated to start on April 21 but the tour was postponed due to illness. Edwards fans can rejoice, however, his tour has been rescheduled and begins in Vernon on Sept. 8 at the Performing Arts Centre.

Back in April in an interview with Black Press Media ahead of the spring tour, Edwards said he hopes the audience will wear masks, so he won’t be able to tell that they’re not smiling as he shakes off the rust from not having performed as often over the last two years.

“I’d really like a courteous and forgiving crowd as I get started out,” he jokes.

In Praise of the Ostrich is Edwards’ new 90-minute special.

Inspiration for the many jokes came just as regularly, even though he wasn’t out-and-about as much as he was used to.

“I could be inside watching Netflix, or whatever’s on the tube, and I’ll go –Ohhhh, that’s a great idea for a joke,” he said.

“I could be retired for 20 years, and will still see something that will cause a knee jerk reaction to write something down.”

Audience members can expect commentary on the influx of pot stores, self-driving cars, gambling tips, the challenge of staying youthful, and dressing warmly.

READ MORE: Literacy buzz back on raising North Okanagan readers

READ MORE: Help solve a murder mystery at Vernon’s O’Keefe Ranch

twitter.com

ComedyVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Guitars that rock’: Okanagan woman travels world to uncover music’s greatest stories
Next story
Pair find magic in hypnosis show coming to Lumby

Just Posted

Longtime friends Troy Mitchell and Bron Johnson host a hypnosis show in Lumby Sept. 8. (Contributed)
Pair find magic in hypnosis show coming to Lumby

Derek Edwards is excited to be performing out west again. Submitted photo
Award winning Canadian comedian coming back to Vernon

The Silver Star Property Owners Association has received $474,600 in provincial funds to reduce the risk of wildfires along the main road to SilverStar Mountain Resort. The Ministry of Forests announced the funding Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (Contributed photo)
Wildfire risk getting slashed along Vernon’s Silver Star Road

The campfire ban in effect has been extended in Armstrong and Spallumcheen until 12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5. (Black Press Media - File)
Vernon and North Okanagan areas extending fire ban