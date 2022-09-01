Award winning Canadian comedian coming back to Vernon

Derek Edwards will perform his new 90-minute show ‘In Praise of the Ostrich’

Derek Edwards is excited to be performing out west again. Submitted photo

Derek Edwards is kind of like your funniest friend.

The stand-up comic is super easy going, and chuckles along as he’s telling joke-after-joke. His affable personality makes you want to root for him, and crowds have for three decades.

His first tour of British Columbia since BC (Before COVID-19) was slated to start on April 21 but the tour was postponed due to illness. Edwards fans can rejoice, however, his tour has been rescheduled and begins in Vernon on Sept. 8 at the Performing Arts Centre.

Back in April in an interview with Black Press Media ahead of the spring tour, Edwards said he hopes the audience will wear masks, so he won’t be able to tell that they’re not smiling as he shakes off the rust from not having performed as often over the last two years.

“I’d really like a courteous and forgiving crowd as I get started out,” he jokes.

In Praise of the Ostrich is Edwards’ new 90-minute special.

Inspiration for the many jokes came just as regularly, even though he wasn’t out-and-about as much as he was used to.

“I could be inside watching Netflix, or whatever’s on the tube, and I’ll go –Ohhhh, that’s a great idea for a joke,” he said.

“I could be retired for 20 years, and will still see something that will cause a knee jerk reaction to write something down.”

Audience members can expect commentary on the influx of pot stores, self-driving cars, gambling tips, the challenge of staying youthful, and dressing warmly.

