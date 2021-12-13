Award-winning Carlos Santana and Dallas Smith coming to South Okanagan

The two stars will be performing in Penticton in April and June 2022

Carlos Santana and Dallas Smith will be bringing their tours to the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton in 2022. (Submitted)

Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre will be playing host to two more world-class artists in 2022.

With an award-winning career spanning over 50 years and performances at legendary festivals like Woodstock, Carlos Santana will be in Penticton on April 2, 2022.

A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, Santana has 10 Grammy awards and three Latin Grammy’s, with his 1999 Supernatural receiving a record-tying nine Grammys.

The Blessings and Miracles tour will feature songs from Santana’s vast repertoire and songs off the tour’s namesake 2021 album.

Tickets for Santana’s show go on sale on Friday, Dec. 17.

Country star Dallas Smith is also coming to Penticton to perform at the SOEC on June 3.

Smith is expanding his Some Things Never Change Tour to add dates including a stop in Penticton. His tour will include guest musicians Meghan Patrick, the James Barker Band, Shawn Austin, JoJo Mason, Kelly Prescott and Manny Blu.

A portion of each ticket’s sale price will go towards the Lifted Dallas Smith Charitable Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports getting everyone the mental health services they need.

A three-time Canadian Country Music Awards winner for entertainer of the year, Smith returned to the charts in December with his latest single, Hide from a Broken Heart.

Tickets for Smith’s show also go on sale on Friday, Dec. 17.

For both shows the tickets will be available online at www.valleyfirsttix.com.

