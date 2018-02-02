North Okanagan-Shuswap author, writing under the pen name Isana, uncovers her painful past in her debut book, Unfinished: A Personal Journey of Healing, Self-Discovery and Resilience. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

B.C. author shares story of trauma, abuse

Isana’s debut book now available at Bookland Vernon and Expressions of Time

A staggering one in three women in Canada have experienced abuse or violence in their lifetimes, according to Battered Women’s Support Services.

These incidents have lasting, traumatic effects on the victims, and in many cases are repeated. But some women are able to escape and overcome these cycles of abuse.

Blind Bay debut author, writing under the pen name Isana, was one such woman and has published her first book, Unfinished: A Personal Journey of Healing, Self-Discovery and Resilience, to help other women who have faced similar traumas find healing and empowerment, and know they are not alone.

Unfinished, published with FriesenPress, follows the life of Frances who was born into a rigid fear-based Christian family where physical discipline is the norm.

“Frances struggles to feel safe, suffering multiple forms of abuse at the hands of those closest to her throughout her childhood and adolescence,” Isana said. “To mask her fears and sensitivity, Frances develops a tough exterior and seeks means of distinction and success.”

After college and a marriage that sours, Frances confronts her traumas through counselling and, as part of her renewal, she legally changes her name to Isana – meaning tenacious and strong-willed – and pursues meaning and justice in her career, but with unforeseen and devastating results. Unfinished is a memoir that sees its gutsy protagonist triumph over remarkable odds to find herself and, ultimately, feel complete.

“This raw and tender memoir celebrates one woman’s ability to transcend difficult circumstances and forge a life of meaning…. The book’s hopeful epilogue celebrates Isana’s new ability to protect her own inner child, ‘the feisty one, the scrapper … the one who wouldn’t back down.’ Unfinished honors that sensitive little girl, still alive within the author, whose greatest desire was to be accepted and loved for who she was,” wrote Kristine Morris with Foreword Clarion Reviews.

Unfinished: A Personal Journey of Healing, Self-Discovery and Resilience by Isana is available at Bookland Vernon and Expressions of Time, or for order from most major online book retailers, including the FriesenPress Bookstore and Amazon. The eBook is available from Amazon Kindle, iBooks, Kobo, Nook and GooglePlay.

