B.C. movie producer at the helm of upcoming film An Ordinary Man

Canadian film producer Rick Dugdale and his production company, Enderby Entertainment, are set for a digital release of the film An Ordinary Man starring Ben Kingsley April 17, followed by a physical release June 12. (Image credit: Enderby Entertainment)

Shuswap film producer Rick Dugdale, president and CEO of Enderby Entertainment,is making tremendous strides as a Canadian producer in the big leagues of movie making, producing multi-million dollar feature films starring A-list actors, all over the world. The company’s most recent project, An Ordinary Man, starring renowned actor Sir Ben Kingsley, is set to release digitally on April 17, with a physical release following on June 12.

The film tells the story of an infamous war criminal and former general (Ben Kingsley) spending his life on the run from international authorities. He is suddenly moved to a new hideout, where he develops a relationship with the maid (Hera Hilmar) that looks after him. But when he discovers that she is actually an agent hired to protect him, he makes a decision that will drastically change both of their lives.

An Ordinary Man was filmed entirely on location in Belgrade, Serbia, and along the border between Serbia and Bosnia, utilizing local talent from the re-emerging Serbian cinema community. Prior to the breakup of Yugoslavia, Serbia’s rich cinematic tradition was renown, and the production crew was able to harness the region’s legendary production talent for the task of lending history and authentic textures to the film’s design.

Dugdale’s career started in B.C., where he gained extensive experience in physical production, working at all budget levels in feature film, television commercials and music videos. As CEO, he oversees all aspects of the company’s business, finances and production, and spearheads the company’s relationships with its worldwide community of financial partners.

Enderby Entertainment also produced the thriller Blackway, featuring a remarkable cast, including Sir Anthony Hopkins, which was filmed completely in the town of Enderby, B.C.. Dugdale’s most recently produced project is the upcoming film NOMIS, starring Henry Cavill and Ben Kingsley.

Currently, Dugdale is in post-production in Europe on Enderby Entertainment’s most ambitious project to date: three films shot back to back, based on a series of European best sellers by the immensely popular Swedish author Håkan Nesser. The three stand-alone thrillers are stories interconnected by the Café Intrigo, which gives the three films their overall title. The first film, Intrigo: Death of an Author, stars Ben Kingsley and was shot on location in Belgium and the Balkans. The second film, Intrigo: Dear Agnes stars Carla Juri and Gemma Chan and the third is entitled Intrigo: Samaria. Dugdale, on behalf of Enderby Entertainment, financed and green lit the trilogy, which will be distributed in various territories worldwide.

