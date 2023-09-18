Chrissa Perez, 26, is an Abbotsford woman who has earned a spot on The Bachelor’s Season 28, which begins airing in January 2024. (Image courtesy The Bachelor)

B.C. woman chosen for The Bachelor’s next season

Chrissa Perez, 26, will see if there’s a spark with Joey Graziadei

A woman from Abbotsford has been chosen for ABC’s long-running show The Bachelor.

Chrissa Perez, 26, is currently taping for Season 28 of the show, which will attempt to find a partner for Joey Graziadei. Fans of the franchise will remember this 28-year-old, teacher-tennis pro from Season 20 of the Bachelorette.

Perez is one of just three Canadians chosen for the season, which will start airing in January 2024. There are two women from Ontario also listed. Bachelor fans who want to support Perez can find her photo on The Bachelor’s official Facebook page and comment with a rose.

She’s not the first Abbotsford woman to be featured on a reality dating show. Gurleen Maan was a recent participant on the Canadian show, Farming For Love.

READ MORE: Abbotsford’s Gurleen Maan looking for love on new unscripted Farming for Love series

