B.C. woman shares silk road journey in Vernon

A slideshow and presentation will be available at Gallery Vertigo on May 25

Brenda Trenholme (right) with girl and donkey.

Brenda Trenholme, a B.C. resident who’s passionate about exploring lands and cultures on her bicycle, cycled the silk road from China to Turkey.

Trenholme will be presenting a slideshow in Vernon of the five month, 13,000 km journey across 10 countries.

The slideshow will be presented at Gallery Vertigo on May 25 at 8 p.m.

The show will highlight the logistics, geography, history and culture of this challenging ride through spectacular and remote landscapes.

Entry is by donation to the Kenya Education Endowment Fund, which supports bright but impoverished students in Kenya so they can get a high school education and help themselves out of poverty.

Trenholme will be travelling by bicycle to present the slideshow to 21 communities in B.C. as a fundraiser for the Kenya Education Endowment Fund.

