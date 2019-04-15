Ballet Kelowna closes season with Spring

Spring will be presented May 3 and 4

Ballet Kelowna will close their 2018/2019 season with mixed program, Spring.

Its presentation of Spring. heralds the awakening of hope and renewal. The rejuvenating mixed program introduces three world premieres from a trio of esteemed Canadian female choreographers, offering refreshing takes on works by Igor Stravinsky, originally commissioned for Paris’ Ballet Russes between 1910 and 1913.

Heather Dotto’s jovially abstract Petrushka reflects on a puppet’s desire to be human, while Amber Funk Barton’s Firebird is a dynamic examination of heroism.

Rite of Spring is a powerfully raw exploration of liberation from oppression by Ballet Kelowna’s singular Artistic Director Simone Orlando. The evening will conclude with the company premiere of tender-hearted Spring from one of Canada’s top emerging talents, Alysa Pires, creator of the effervescent fan-favourite MAMBO.

“With Spring, we bring our exploration of the earth’s seasons and its transcendent qualities to a triumphant end with four works that burst with vitality, strength, and vision,” said Simone Orlando artistic director and CEO.

“Ballet Kelowna is committed to supporting emerging and established female choreographers; therefore, we are thrilled to conclude our 2018/2019 season by presenting some of ballet’s most iconic works reimagined in a contemporary context through the distinct voices of female artists, in addition to the joyous choreographic work of Alysa Pires. We invite audiences to be re-awakened to nature in this vibrant evening of dance.”

Tickets are on sale now at balletkelowna.caat the Kelowna Community Theatre on May 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m.

