Ballet troupe dances Cinderella on Vernon stage

Ballet Jörgen brings its adaptation of the fairy-tale classic Cinderella to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Saturday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. (Contributed)

A beloved classic takes the stage at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

Ballet Jörgen returns to Vernon this Saturday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. with their presentation of the fairy-tale classic, Cinderella, as part of the 2022-23 SPOTLIGHT Season’s Dance Series.

Bengt Jörgen’s magnificent version of Cinderella is a must-see, sparkling treat. When Cinderella encounters an old lady, a magic seed and a flock of enchanting fairies, she begins an adventure that will change her life – and upset her snooty stepsisters.

Jörgen’s choreography balances the fairy tale elements of the story with a contemporary treatment of family relationships, creating an evening filled with wonder, laughter, and love. Set to the beautiful music of Sergei Prokofiev and performed largely en pointe, it is the epitome of classical ballet.

“Ballet Jörgen’s Cinderella is a charming and accessible story ballet that would be wonderful for first-time ballet goers and classical aficionados alike,” said VDPAC artistic director Erin Kennedy.

This enduring rags-to-riches tale has as much grit as it does magic. Jörgen builds a realistic and human look at Cinderella and her circumstances, and then uses these scenes to both counterpoint and highlight the magical aspects of the story.

This Cinderella is a flesh-and-blood young woman whose genuine love story will soften the hardest of hearts.

Award-winning Canadian theatre veteran Glenn Davidson’s set design creates a fantastical environment based on the idea of the natural world reclaiming man-made structures, with inspiration drawn from ice storms and old growth forests.

Costumes by industry-leading designer Robert Doyle playfully echo each character’s personality.

Canada’s preeminent touring ballet company, Ballet Jörgen travels coast to coast each season performing a vibrant repertoire of full-length ballets and shorter contemporary works. Known for the warmth and beauty of its productions, Ballet Jörgen aims to make ballet accessible and relevant to 21st century audiences.

They are an audience favourite at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre, recently performing treasured story ballets such as Anastasia, Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet, Coppelia: A Comedy with Love, and Romeo & Juliet to sold-out audiences.

Ballet Jörgen’s esteemed company of professional dancers will as usual be joined on stage by several local participants.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre presents Cinderella on Saturday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m.

The show is two hours long including one 20-minute intermission.

Tickets are $55 for adults, $52 for seniors, and $50 for students. Special discounts are available for seats in the first two rows of the theatre. For tickets, please call Ticket Seller at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or visit the 2022-23 SPOTLIGHT Season online at www.vdpac.ca.

