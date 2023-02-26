Ken Martin

Bands crank out tunes for Vernon musician battling cancer

Terminal diagnosis sparks fundraising live music evening March 4

Vernon-based bass player and singer, Ken Martin, whose most recent gig has been with the Marv Machura Blues Jam held at Don Cherry’s over the past year has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Local musicians and friends will be gathering at the Army and Navy Club on Saturday, March 4, to raise funds for his family and honour Martin’s years of contributions to the live music scene in the Okanagan and beyond.

Many local performers are set to help raise funds and honour Martin at the by-donation event, including The Diluted Mindz, Marv Machura, Cadillac Jack and the Blue Tones, Ron Steward and many others.

Martin, who started in the music business as a young man playing in many Vancouver-based bands such as Blue-Sky Flyer, moved to the Okanagan in 1999 where he has lived up to the present. He has been a fixture of the local scene playing in bands such as Wheelhouse and running open jams such as the Longhorn Open Stage for many years with Rick Zipp.

“Musicians know Ken as a hard-working gentle giant whose bass guitar would fill any room with warm, steady tones that were uniquely his own,” said Machura. “His presence in the local music scene will be greatly missed.”

Donations can be made to help the family deal with this sudden and untimely tragedy at the event and via e-transfer to kentowork@live.com.

For more information, contact Machura at 250-307-1505.

Ken Martin and Marv Machura

